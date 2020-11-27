Australia-India rivalry resumes, Finch elects to bat

The first ODI is being broadcast live in Australia on Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports via the cricket.com.au and the CA Live app and ABC Grandstand

Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the first Dettol ODI Series match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia have made just one change from the XI that beat England to clinch the series in September, with Steve Smith returning in place of the injured Mitch Marsh.

Allrounder Marcus Stoinis filled Smith's boots at No.3 in England but shuffles down to No.4, ahead of Marnus Labuschagne, wicketkeeper Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell, who stays at No.7.

India have made three changes from the XI that last played in February against New Zealand, with Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Mohammad Shami coming for Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur.

It has been a unique preparation for both sides leading up to today's series opener.

Seven members of Australia's squad trained at the SCG this week with Australia A players and promising youngsters while the remaining 11 practiced while they quarantined after returning home from the IPL.

The squad came together yesterday afternoon, less than 24 hours from the first ball.

India's whole squad quarantined in Sydney's west and left their lockdown at the same time as the Australians.

Due to the proliferation of ODI tri-series in the 1980s and 1990, this is just the third bilateral series between these two teams on Australian soil; India claimed a 2-1 series win in 2019 while Australia won 4-1 in 2016.

Overall, there have been 12 bilateral series between India and Australia, split evenly at six series wins apiece.

India currently hold the bragging rights having won 2-1 in January this year.

This series will be the first time India compete for points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Ten points are awarded for a win and Australia already has 20 points from their 2-1 series win over England.

Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

Dettol ODI Series v India 2020

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

First ODI: November 27, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements