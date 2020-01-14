Qantas Tour of India 2020

Aussies bowling first as Labuschagne debuts in Mumbai

Australia's newest Test hero set to bat at No.4 after earning spot in XI for opening match with India, with Aaron Finch winning the toss

Aaron Pereira in Mumbai

14 January 2020, 06:27 PM AEST

@AaronPereira_

