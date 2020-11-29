Dettol ODI Series v India

Henriques edges out Green to play first ODI in three years

Aussies opt for veteran allrounder Moises Henriques over young gun Cameron Green to replace the injured Marcus Stoinis in second ODI against India

Sam Ferris at the SCG

29 November 2020, 02:40 PM AEST

@samuelfez

