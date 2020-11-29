Henriques edges out Green to play first ODI in three years

Moises Henriques will play his first ODI in more than three years after he was confirmed as Marcus Stoinis' replacement for the second one-dayer against India.

Henriques, who last played 50-over cricket for Australia in their Champions Trophy campaign in June 2017, comes in for Stoinis who suffered a side strain in Friday's win at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The extent of Stoinis' injury remains unknown but it's understood he will stay with the squad for the remainder of the Dettol ODI Series and the three T20s that follow.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood #AUSvIND November 29, 2020

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah #AUSvIND November 29, 2020

Henriques' inclusion is the only change for Australia, who will bat first like they did two days ago after skipper Aaron Finch won the toss for the second time this series.

Henriques, 33, edged out fellow seam-bowling allrounder Cameron Green, the 21-year-old with immense potential who is still building his workloads having returned to bowling a month ago after suffering a back stress fracture last summer.

Finch explained that although Green came into consideration, the restrictions he has had on his bowling as he returns from a stress fracture in his back had counted against him.

"It's about the make-up of the side and probably the overs Moises can give us at the moment," Finch told Fox Cricket.

"Cam has been bowling a little bit but just hasn't gone to that next level in terms of the amount of overs that he's bowled just yet."

Since his last ODI, against England at Edgbaston where he made 17 batting at No.4, Henriques has averaged 53.17 in Australia's domestic 50-over competition, with one century and six fifties from 12 innings.

The right-hander has been in sublime touch this summer with two centuries in the Marsh Sheffield Shield and knows the SCG as well as anyone in the Australian XI.

Debuting in October 2009 as a 22-year-old, Henriques played against Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and MS Dhoni in Delhi and trapped Yuvraj Singh for his maiden international wicket.

He has played 11 ODIs, 11 T20 internationals and made 68 and 81no against India in 2013 in the first of his four Tests, the latest being a one-off appearance against Sri Lanka in 2016.

India have resisted making a change from Friday's 66-run loss, sticking with the same XI that conceded 374 bowling first.

The mercury is set to nudge 40 degrees Celsius today, which will test the players who were slow to get through their overs in the series opener.

While the match ran an hour over time, ICC match referee David Boon found India to be just one over behind the over-rate target and subsequently fined each player 20 per cent of their match fee.

In addition to the heat, a swirling wind inside the stadium will make fielding difficult. The efforts in the field on Friday came under scrutiny as seven catches were put down between the two sides.

The teams will be playing on a fresh pitch which was under hessian covers until an hour out from play and has created a short boundary on the western side of the ground in front of the iconic Ladies Stand.

Dettol ODI Series v India 2020

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

First ODI: Australia won by 66 runs

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements