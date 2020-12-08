Finch returns as Aussies bat first in third T20I

Aaron Finch returns for tonight's third and final Dettol T20 International at the Sydney Cricket Ground where Australia will bat first against India.

Finch missed Sunday's second match with a glute injury he suffered in the opening T20I in Canberra but has recovered to lead the side from Matthew Wade, who stepped up in Finch's absence.

Making way for Finch is Marcus Stoinis, who played on Sunday as a specialist batter as he recovers from a side strain injury which has him about three weeks away from bowling again.

Wade will partner Finch at the top of the order, having made a blistering 58 from 32 balls from the same position in his captaincy bow on Sunday night.

Virat Kohli's side is unchanged and the India captain opted to bowl first on the same pitch from two days ago.

India won the first T20 in Canberra by 11 runs and clinched the series two days ago with an exhilarating six-wicket victory.

Hardik Pandya has been a man possessed so far this tour, posting scores of 90, 28, 92no, 16 and 42no at a huge strike-rate.

Australia started the series fractionally behind England on the official ICC men's T20I team rankings but could slip to third if India prevail tonight.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, D'Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson, Adam Zampa

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Thangarasu Natarajan

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur

First T20: India won by 11 runs

Second T20: India won by six wickets with two balls to spare

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT