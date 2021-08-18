Aussie players on standby amid COVID schedule headaches

Australia captain Meg Lanning is prepared to grab her kitbag and leave home in a hurry as she and her Australia teammates accept the unknowns that lie ahead of next month's multi-format series against India.

An 18-player squad was announced on Wednesday for the series, which Cricket Australia says remains scheduled to begin with an ODI at North Sydney Oval on September 19 before matches in Melbourne and Perth.

But the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Sydney and border closures to those coming from New South Wales could force changes, and the lockdown extension in Melbourne only adds to the complexity.

The series features three ODIs, one Test and three T20Is, with the one-off Test at the WACA Ground further complicating matters given Western Australia's hardline stance on border controls.

Currently, the WA border is closed to everywhere bar Tasmania and Northern Territory.

"Certainly there are challenges around it," national selector Shawn Flegler said on Wednesday.

"I know our government team are working really hard on what that looks like getting across to WA to play the Test match and we're really hopeful that happens.

"It's a really complex situation with border crossings but our government team are doing a great job in navigating their way through that.

"We've got a really adaptable squad and that's something we have learned over the last 12 to 18 months, like everyone has, so if things do change then we're ready to do that."

CA said in a statement on Wednesday: "Due to the current COVID challenges, Cricket Australia will continue to monitor the situation right across the country and will consider whether or not it needs to make any decisions regarding rescheduling or moving matches in due course."

Australia's 18-strong squad includes six players from New South Wales, six from Victoria, two from South Australia, two from Tasmania and two from Queensland.

The NSW players are reported to be on standby to leave their state to begin quarantine as early as next week, while Lanning – who is based in Melbourne – is also prepared for anything.

"Things change very quickly these days," Lanning said on Wednesday. "To be honest, every player within the squad is ready to move around at any point, we know how quickly things can change.

"At this stage, we're just planning on the schedule going ahead as it is and heading into a camp before that.

"But we also have got information that things could potentially change really quickly so we need to be ready for that.

"We're just going with the flow a fair bit and reacting to what's in front of us."

Quarantine concerns have already seen star bowler Megan Schutt withdraw from the tour, amid concerns border closures might prevent her returning home to her pregnant wife Jess at the conclusion of the series.

With plans for winter camps in Darwin and Brisbane scuppered by border closures, the squad will assemble for this series having not played a competitive match since the end of their tour of New Zealand in April.

It is less than ideal, but Flegler said plans were afoot to bring the players together earlier than usual ahead of the first ODI for a preparatory camp.

Their preparation is in stark contrast to that of India's, who are coming off a tough multi-format series in the United Kingdom.

"It's certainly been tough," Flegler said. "I mean, our winter program normally consists of a few training camps and we haven't had that opportunity this winter.

"All the players have been training in the state programs, and we're really fortunate that we've got state programs that are being up and running, and they run really well.

"We're confident that that everyone's been preparing well.

"We're working with state governments to try and organise some sort of camp, we want to get the girls together and have some sort of camp before the series begins.

"There are still a few things that need to be ticked off before that happens."

Commonwealth Bank Series v India

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

Sep 19: First ODI, North Sydney Oval (D/N)

Sep 22: Second ODI, Junction Oval

Sep 24: Third ODI, Junction Oval

Sep 30 – Oct 3: Test match, WACA Ground (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, North Sydney Oval

Oct 9: Second T20, North Sydney Oval

Oct 11: Third T20, North Sydney Oval