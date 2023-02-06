India showdown the perfect prep for Aussies

Megan Schutt has declared another blockbuster showdown with fierce rivals India the perfect test for Australia as they look to rapidly adapt to unfamiliar conditions in South Africa.

Australia will meet Harmanpreet Kaur’s India in a T20 World Cup warm-up game at Newlands Cricket Ground on Monday, in what will be the senior Aussie women’s side’s first match in South Africa in any format since they took out the 2005 ODI World Cup.

India have presented Australia’s strongest challenge in the T20 format in recent years, finishing runners-up to Meg Lanning’s team in the 2020 World Cup and 2022 Commonwealth Games, while they were also the only side to beat the Aussies in 2022, claiming a thrilling Super Over T20I victory in December.

Tough India tour sets us up well for World Cup: Gardner

Kaur’s team have been in South Africa since mid-January, playing a tri-series against South Africa and West Indies as preparation for the ICC tournament.

They suffered an upset defeat to the Proteas in the tri-series final, but will now welcome back opener Shafali Verma and ‘keeper Richa Ghosh to their XI, after the pair helped India take out last month’s inaugural Under-19 World Cup, also staged in South Africa.

"It’s huge - I mean, we just played them not that long ago and they were five absolutely cracking matches," Schutt told reporters in Cape Town on Sunday.

"We expect the same kind of combat out there and to be honest, we need to have games under pressure and that's a perfect way to do it."

'We look forward to it': Lanning on being the hunted

Australia’s planned bilateral tour of South Africa in early 2020 was cancelled due to COVID, meaning just three members of their 15-strong touring party have past experience in the African nation; Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland were part of an underage series in 2018, while Kim Garth toured there with Ireland.

Every other team in the tournament has played at least one series in South Africa since 2016.

Coach Shelley Nitschke was part of that triumphant 2005 group, while Schutt said Australia’s brains trust had tapped into the knowledge of men’s players including Mitchell Starc to glean whatever insights they could into the conditions.

"Lots of training sessions," Schutt said when asked the key to acclimatising.

"We've got some good boys on offer with some good advice, and they've hit them up a little bit, but other than that, I think it's just first-hand experience."

Australia’s group matches are split between Paarl’s Boland Park and St George’s Park in Gheberha, but the early look at Newlands will come in handy should the defending champions advance to the knockout stages with both semis and the final to be held at the iconic Cape Town ground.

The entire Australian squad and support staff during a session at Newlands // cricket.com.au

Schutt said her early assessment of the training pitches in Stellenbosch and Cape Town had found them slower and more conducive to turn than she had expected in a country generally known for assisting pace and bounce.

"That suits me a little bit better … hopefully I get a little bit of turn on my cutters, because I could not get anything in India (last month) so that was a bit of a hit for my ego," she said.

"But I'm hopeful that there'll be a little bit of swing around, it was a bit muggy today, so I think there would have been today, and hopefully there's a little bit of grip for my change-ups."

However, Schutt still expected tearaway teen quick Darcie Brown to have a significant impact on the tournament, particularly if the conditions assist swing.

Australia are likely to give overs to all their bowling options across their two practice matches this week – the second is against Ireland on Wednesday – with teams able to use their entire squad.

"She'll be wonderful over here," Schutt said of Brown.

"She's a true-blue fast bowler, but one who can swing the ball and I don't think there's many out there like Darcie Brown - who else bowls 120, 125 clicks and can swing it?

"So hopefully, she'll be in some muggy conditions so she should be able to swing the ball ... I think she'll be fabulous."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Group A: Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group B: England, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Ireland

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: v New Zealand, Boland Park, Paarl, 7pm local (4am Feb 12 AEDT)

Feb 14: v Bangladesh, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 15 AEDT)

Feb 16: v Sri Lanka, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 3pm local (12am Feb 17 AEDT)

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)