India v Australia T20Is - Women

Sutherland, Perry in frame for T20 returns

Life without Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes looms for Australia's women in India, with Annabel Sutherland and Ellyse Perry frontrunners to return to the side

AAP

21 November 2022, 03:10 PM AEST

