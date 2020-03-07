T20 World Cup final: Ultimate fans' guide

Finally here! Aussies geared up for landmark final

How can I watch?

Grab a ticket and help #FillTheMCG! A huge crowd is expected and you have a chance to be part of history.

The fanzone in Yarra Park will be open from 11am until 6pm, with the MCG gates opening at 3.30pm. The pre-match show, featuring Katy Perry, kicks off from 5pm, one hour before the first ball is bowled.

For fans who can't make it to the ground, Fox Cricket, Kayo and 9Gem will all broadcast the T20 World Cup final, while ABC Grandstand will also provide live radio coverage, or head to the cricket.com.au match centre and CA Live app for live scores.

I always dreamed of being involved in this game: Lanning

Possible teams

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Delissa Kimmince, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Who's in charge?

Kim Cotton and Ahsan Raza will stand as on-field umpires for the Final, while Gregory Brathwaite has been handed TV umpire duties and former England player Chris Broad will oversee the game as match referee.

If the day wasn't historic enough already, Cotton becomes the first woman to officiate out in the middle of a major World Cup decider.

QUICK SINGLE Poonam threat not Australia's sole focus for final

Last time they met

India 4-132 (Sharma 49*, Verma 29; Jonassen 2-24) defeated Australia 115 (Healy 51, Gardner 34; Poonam 4-19) by 17 runs at Sydney Showground Stadium

Overall record

Played 19 | Australia 13 | India 6

The ledger stands firmly in Australia's favour, but for a little context – of India's six wins against Australia, two of those have come in the past month, and they have won three of their past five encounters.

Road to the finals

In front of a packed house at Sydney Showground Stadium, Australia's campaign did not start as planned with leg-spinner Poonam Yadav spinning India to a 17-run victory. From there, Lanning's team flew west, where they met Sri Lanka at the WACA Ground. Australia have never lost to the island nation but were given a serious scare after falling to 3-10 in pursuit of 122, before Lanning and her deputy Haynes performed the rescue job, seeing their team to a final-over win.

QUICK SINGLE Selection dilemma for Aussies as they seek ideal formula

Australia then travelled to the nation's capital where Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney's record opening stand laid the foundation for an 86-run win over Bangladesh, setting up a virtual quarter-final against New Zealand. Mooney again led the way with the bat, before Georgia Wareham's 3-17 did the trick with the ball as the Aussies claimed a thrilling four-run win.

Rain threatened to wash Australia's final hopes away, but the Sydney rain cleared long enough for 33 overs to be played against South Africa. Lanning anchored Australia's innings with 49no before a brilliant display with the ball led by Megan Schutt sealed their spot at the MCG.

Lanning leads from the front with confident knock

India started the tournament off with that important win over hosts Australia, before meeting Bangladesh in Perth, where 16-year-old Shafali Verma blasted 39 from 17 balls as India posted 6-142 before Poonam's 3-18 helped restrict the Tigresses to 8-124.

India's resilience came to the fore again against New Zealand in perhaps the game of the tournament. Verma hit 46 in India's 8-133, a total that looked more than enough when the White Ferns slumped to 5-90 in the 17th over. However, Amelia Kerr's late cameo of 34no from 19 balls sent a scare through the Indian camp, who held their nerve to win by three runs.

India finished the group stage with a clinical seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Radha Yadav claimed 4-23 before Verma posted 47 at the top of the order. The undefeated run meant India finished Group A in the No.1 position – and that was why they progressed to the final when their semi-final against England was washed out without a ball being bowled.

What's at stake

This is a showdown between the champions and the challengers.

Australia can claim an incredible fifth title – from seven events – but for the first time, they can do it in front of their home crowd. Their first four titles were won in the West Indies (twice), Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

QUICK SINGLE Perry out for six months as hamstring surgery looms

India can make history by winning their first title. For Harmanpreet Kaur's team, this is a chance to become the first Indian women's team to claim a piece of ICC silverware.

The game has been gaining momentum in the subcontinent nation since their appearance in the ODI World Cup final in 2017, but claiming the trophy would see this rapidly escalate.

Key players

Meg Lanning

No player has scored more runs in T20 World Cup knockout matches than Meg Lanning, whose average of 47 in eliminators is well above her already impressive career T20I mark of 35. She proved that yet again with her scrappy but match-winning 49 not out in the semi-final but will have a point to prove after being dismissed for five in the tournament opener against India. Then, she was bowled by left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad – statistically, the style of bowling that has troubled her most. Getting the better of Gayakwad will be critical for the Australian captain, as will her leadership as her team is confronted with the largest crowd they have ever played in front of.

Megan Schutt

Schutt was taken to task by aggressive teenage opener Shafali Verma in that opening match, with 16 runs taken off the first over she bowled. She remarked in the lead-up to this game that she may not be the best option in the powerplay, but realistically, the absence of Ellyse Perry means the world's second-ranked T20 bowler will be needed up front. Schutt has a good record against India's other opener, Smriti Mandhana, having dismissed the left-hander four times and if she can find swing under lights at the MCG, she could make amends for that start at Sydney Showground Stadium. That match aside, Schutt has enjoyed a strong tournament and sits equal top of the wicket tally with nine scalps at 12.88, with an economy rate of 6.44.

Eyes turn to final as Aussies win rain-affected thriller

Harmanpreet Kaur

India's captain has not scored a half-century in a T20I since tonning up in the last World Cup in the West Indies in November 2018, and has had her struggles this tournament, with scores of 2, 8, 1 and 15. However, she has proven herself under pressure against Australia before and she can draw confidence from memories of that 171 not out in the last 50-over World Cup semi-final. Like Lanning, her experience and leadership will also be critical on such an enormous stage.

Poonam Yadav

Poonam Yadav is the equal leading wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets at 9.88 runs apiece while going at only 5.56 runs per over. Her googly has been equally difficult to pick and play, and ripped through the Australians in that tournament opener when she bagged four wickets. However, the MCG deck will be less spin-friendly than that game at Sydney Showground and you would expect Australia to have taken some key learnings from that encounter.

Yadav falls agonisingly short of hat-trick

Main talking points

Who will handle the crowd and occasion better?

Neither team has played in front of the sort of crowd expected to pack the MCG on Sunday. The noise and even the sheer enormity of the venue will require a rapid adjustment for Australia and India. As Lanning said on Saturday, "We'll be going out there to play our style of cricket and just getting the basics done really well, especially early in the game where there are a lot of nerves flying around. That's going to be the most important thing. I think the team that settles the quickest will give themselves a really good chance in this game."

What approach will Australia take without their two biggest pace weapons?

Australia's plan going into the tri-series against India was all about rattling their top-order with the pace of Tayla Vlaeminck and Ellyse Perry. The loss of the former before the tournament opener required a rapid adjustment, and now the hosts are also without Perry. Teenage allrounder Annabel Sutherland is their next fastest bowler – and was not in the XI for the semi-final – and their game plan will need to change accordingly. "All options are on the table at the moment," Lanning said. "We will obviously have to play different to what we did against India last time. We have different personnel but also we need to play better than what we did."

QUICK SINGLE Crowd record in sight as CA boss eyes next big step

Will a week off help or hinder India?

India have not played since last Saturday's showdown against Sri Lanka at Junction Oval. They were forced to train indoors in Sydney and their semi-final against England was a total washout. They hit the MCG for a training session on match eve, however, and captain Harmanpreet said she was confident her team had maintained their form and would be champing at the bit come Sunday.

What's the prize money?

The ICC has increased the prize money pool for the 2020 World Cup by a whopping 320 per cent on the 2018 tournament. The winners will receive $US1 million (A$1.475m), with the runners-up to take home $US500,000 (A$737,500).

For Australia, there is an extra carrot. Cricket Australia have pledged to top up whatever prize money they win to it is equal with the men's tournament, to be played later this year.

That means if Meg Lanning team raises the trophy, CA will tip in the an $900,000 to bridge the pay gap.

Past wins over Aussies mean nothing ahead of final: Kaur

What if it's a tie?

You may remember a little drama involving a Super Over and a World Cup final last year.

Now, the rules have changed. If the match is tied a Super Over is played. If the Super Over is a tie, then subsequent Super Overs shall be played until there is a winner.

Unless exceptional circumstances arise, there shall be an unlimited number of Super Overs played to achieve a result. Strap yourselves in!

If we have more than one Super Over, any batter that is dismissed is ineligible to return in the following Super Over, and a bowler cannot bowl two Super Overs in a row.

If we get a tied Super Over, the team that bats second in the first Super Over will be batting first in the next one, and the bowlers will swap ends.

If conditions prevent a Super Over from being completed, there will be joint winners.

What if it rains?

Luckily, the forecast for Melbourne on Sunday is 23 degrees with no rain predicted – a relief for all involved after Thursday's wet and wild semi-final day.

However, if the outlook should change for the worse, a reserve day is scheduled for Monday.

T20 Women's World Cup Final

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Richa Ghosh

Key timings - March 8

11:00am - 6:00pm: Fanzone in Yarra Park

3:30pm: Gates open at the MCG

5:00pm: Fans encouraged to ARRIVE EARLY

5:30pm: Katy Perry pre-match performance

6:00pm: Match starts

Post-match: Trophy presentation and Katy Perry concert

Broadcast: Fans in Australia can watch live on Foxtel, Kayo Sports and 9Gem