Australia v West Indies T20Is - Women

Schedule revealed for 2023-24 Aussie summer of cricket

Six Tests, nine ODIs, nine T20Is to be played by Australia's men's and women's teams at 11 venues across seven cities between October and February

cricket.com.au

14 May 2023, 07:00 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo