Aussies freed up as Ireland sniff major upset

Australia coach Shelley Nitschke wants her team to play with freedom as they look to shake off their Ashes fatigue in the first of three one-dayers against Ireland on Sunday.

But Ireland star Gaby Lewis believes there has never been a better time for her team to pull off a shock result at Clontarf Cricket Club, following the world champions' 2-1 defeat in the ODI leg of the multi-format Ashes.

Australia touched down in Dublin on Wednesday after their 69-run DLS defeat in the final ODI in Taunton, which saw England draw the Ashes 8-8, and had a couple of days to refresh before returning to training on Saturday.

They have the Ashes in tow after retaining the trophy, but defeat in four of their last five white-ball games is an uncommon feeling for a team that lost just one game in 2022.

"I think it's a good opportunity for us to play some really good cricket, there's been a lot of areas that we haven't been at our best at, but I'd like to think that we can come out here and play with a bit more freedom," Nitschke told cricket.com.au in Saturday.

"I'm looking forward to just everyone getting out there and enjoying themselves, the conditions, being in a different country and hopefully we can play some good cricket as well.

"Ireland are a good team, they certainly challenged us in the T20 World Cup warm-up game, and they're going to be coming hard for us."

Australia have never been defeated by Ireland in an ODI, but the teams have not met in the format since 2005.

The last time they played was in a T20 World Cup warm-up game in Stellenbosch in February, where Ireland shocked the – admittedly, understrength – eventual champions by three wickets.

With Australia at the tail end of a seven-week stint on the road and coming off an intense seven-game Ashes contest, star Ireland batter Lewis can sniff an opportunity.

"We're not going out just to be there, we're going out to win every game," Lewis told the Irish Times.

"I really think we can win, it's a perfect time.

"They're down after two series losses, they're coming off the end of a long tour; we're going out there to win."

If Ireland can pull off a history-making win over Australia it would follow a recent run of underdog upsets.

Bangladesh defeated India in an ODI for the first time last week and then tied the third match to see the series drawn 1-1, while Sri Lanka pulled off their first T20I and ODI wins over New Zealand earlier this month.

Australia were forced to train indoors due to wet weather on Saturday, and will only get their first look at Clontarf Cricket Club, a venue they have never played at, on the morning of the series opener.

Both teams will hope wet weather does not spoil the long-awaited series, with more rain forecast for Sunday's sold out match.

Even if the wet weather stays away, ground drainage could present an issue for the series opener.

"I think the group's pretty good at adapting, we've had to do that a lot in the last couple of years through different circumstances, whether it's COVID, or whatever else it might be," Nitschke said of the potential for a shortened match.

"So we know that we'll get there tomorrow and the goalposts will shift potentially."

CommBank ODI Tour of Ireland 2023

First ODI: July 23 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 25 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 28 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.