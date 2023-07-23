Ireland v Australia - Women

Aussies freed up as Ireland sniff major upset

The world champions are hoping to return to their best after a run of four defeats in five matches, though the hosts sense an opportunity that they insist they're ready to take

Laura Jolly in Dublin

23 July 2023, 08:21 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo