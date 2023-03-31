Australia to tour Ireland for three-match ODI series

Following this year’s multi-format women's Ashes series, Australia will travel to Dublin for three ODIs against Ireland

Dave Middleton

31 March 2023, 02:15 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo