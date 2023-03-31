Australia to tour Ireland for three-match ODI series

One of the few teams to have defeated Australia's all-conquering women's team in recent times, Ireland will host Meg Lanning's side for three one-day internationals in July following the multi-format Ashes series.

Ireland pulled off a major surprise when they toppled Australia by three wickets in South Africa in February, albeit in a warm-up match for the T20 World Cup that Australia eventually won.

That match saw Beth Mooney, Grace Harris and Lanning score four runs between them, before Ireland, led by skipper Laura Delany's aggressive 32, chased down the total of 5-168 with three wickets and two balls to spare.

QUICK SINGLE No panic for Aussies despite surprise Ireland defeat

It also saw Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath both retire after hitting half-centuries, but with this year's ODI series forming part of the ICC Women's Championship, there won't be any such let off from the Aussies.

It will be the second successive year Australia have played in Ireland after they visited last July for a T20 tri-series with the hosts and Pakistan ahead of their successful bid for a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Lanning, McGrath punish Irish, Schutt hits milestone in big win

The series will mark the first ODIs on Irish soil for the Aussie women since 2005, and will be their first visit to Dublin since 2015, with last year's tri-series played in Bready in Northern Ireland.

Cricket Australia this week named a 15-player squad for the multi-format Ashes series, but flagged potential changes to that group for the short trip across the Irish Sea to the republic's capital.

Australia's squad for the ODI series in Ireland will be announced after the five-day Ashes Test in Nottingham that opens the multi-format series.

Alana King appeals during Australia’s July 2022 victory in Northern Ireland // Getty

While the Aussies are in action against England, the Irish side will be on a Caribbean tour to play three ODIs and as many T20s against the West Indies. Ireland will then be on the road again for three T20s against the Netherlands.

"It can't be under-estimated how important participation in the ICC Women's Championship has been for Ireland – both in attracting top sides to Ireland and playing away in some great, but challenging venues,” Cricket Ireland Chief Executive Warren Deutrom said.

"The experience that our Ireland Women's squad is gaining is invaluable to their development. Combined with their participation in the recently completed T20 World Cup, 2023 is a big year for the squad and they have already demonstrated their potential over the last six months or more.

"We recently showed in the warm-up win over Australia at the past T20 World Cup, and the nail-biting Group Stage match against the West Indies, that we can compete with the best – the two upcoming series' will obviously be a different challenge, but the squad will be well prepared by head coach Ed Joyce."

CommBank Tour of Ireland 2023

July 23: First ODI, Clontarf

July 25: Second ODI, Clontarf

July 28: Third ODI, Clontarf

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am local (7pm AEST)

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)