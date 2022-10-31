ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Zampa replaces Agar as Aussies bat first

Ireland sent the Aussies in after winning the toss in Brisbane, with Adam Zampa coming back into the side after contracting COVID last week

Louis Cameron at the Gabba

31 October 2022, 06:16 PM AEST

