The lessons in India that Australia have taken to England

Tackling India with a Dukes-brand ball on an early-summer pitch at The Oval might carry little in common with the recent four-Test series on the subcontinent, but Australia believes lessons harshly learned earlier this year might prove useful over coming months in England.

Pat Cummins' men relinquished hopes of reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy during 90 minutes of mayhem in the second Test at Delhi last February when their batting was gripped by a mania that saw nine wickets fall for just 48 runs, paving the way for India's six-wicket win.

During the 10 days of soul-searching that followed that bitter defeat, the Australian players and coaching staff took stock of what went wrong and assessed the dressing room had effectively become 'spooked' by the speed at which batters were tumbling and the disaster was unfolding.

While pitch conditions in India for the first three Tests of that four-match series were extreme, it's also recognised that England – where the ball can swing viciously, and home-crowd support is every bit as parochially relentless – is another location where matches can unravel at pace.

Witness the Trent Bridge Test of 2015, when Australia were sent in on a grey first morning and bowled out for 60 before the lunch break.

And that was years before England began adopted their current 'Bazball' approach to playing Tests at warp speed.

Prior to departing Australia last week for the World Test Championship final and subsequent Ashes campaign, men's team coach Andrew McDonald acknowledged a key finding from the India trip was to stick to their playing blueprint even when things go awry, but also to slow down proceedings in those circumstances.

"I think that's something we probably learned about ourselves was 'don't pivot when you don't need to'," McDonald told Melbourne radio station SEN.

"One thing we really felt was we got rushed in that (Delhi) game, and things happened all too quickly.

"So we need to take time and space within a game, and reset ball by ball.

"We probably lost that, and things sped up on us.

"And by admission from the players and from the coaching staff, before we knew it the Test match was gone.

"In the next Test match (at Indore), we made sure we were able to take our time within the game and make sure (India spinners Ravindra) Jadeja and (Ravichandran) Ashwin weren't able to rush us."

It's not yet known whether India will deploy the same dual-spin attack at The Oval next week, although it is speculated a pitch prepared so early in the British summer is more likely to suit the seamers.

But should wickets fall in abject haste, as was the case at Headingley in 2019 where Australia surrendered 8-43 in their first innings before England were rolled for 67, McDonald and his coaching staff believe panic can be stemmed and damage mitigated.

Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori, who with 113 appearances is New Zealand's most-capped Test cricketer, acknowledges the spiral that can engulf teams as a batting collapse unfolds presents one of the game's great enduring challenges.

He said that while taking time between deliveries to try and quell momentum built by opposition bowlers is crucial, so too are the discussions that take place within the dressing room among batters preparing to enter the maelstrom.

"Any team I have been involved in, that is one of the hardest things to either anticipate or deal with because there is so many moving parts," Vettori said yesterday, as Australia undertook a six-hour training session at Beckenham south of London ahead of the WTC Final starting next Wednesday.

"It is just an acknowledgement that it is happening, and whether you can address it with the ingoing batsman or the batsman that is about to come in.

Australia train at Beckenham south of London on Thursday // ICC via Getty

"The stress points are around the losing of wickets.

"That is where it can get a bit insular, and you feel it is just you against eleven other guys.

"It is a quite unique scenario, and India bring that out and particularly with those style of wickets we played on (in India).

"I don't anticipate the game speeding up as much as it did there (here) in England, but I think there will be pockets where you'll either be the one up against it or you will be the one on top, and you can either embellish it or pull it back.

Star allrounder Cameron Green has joined the group after the IPL // ICC via Getty

"All it comes down to is communication."

Whereas India's capacity to send their opponent into freefall was enhanced by the speed with which Jadeja and Ashwin surged through their overs, thereby allowing besieged batters little or no respite, the challenge most visibly presented by England is their overtly offensive batting.

That was underscored on the opening day of their one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's, where the visitors struggled to reach 172 at a rate of barely three runs per over only for England to pummel 1-152 from the 151 deliveries they faced prior to stumps.

Even though Australia's vaunted bowling group would be expected to apply a firmer handbrake than Ireland's comparatively greenhorn attack, England's Ashes rivals learned to their cost how quickly a game can be snatched away by an aggressive batter a year ago at Galle.

That was when, on the opening day of the two-match series against Sri Lanka, Australia had their hosts on the hook at 5-97 soon after lunch before Niroshan Dickwella freewheeled to a run-a-ball half-century that allowed his team to wriggle free, albeit briefly.

Vettori claimed that example highlighted how quickly Test matches can turn in the face of a brazen batting onslaught, as Ireland discovered in the final session at Lord's yesterday.

"For us as a bowling group … that is one of the key points, we can't allow that to happen," he said.

"The game gets away from you quickly, even though you think you are on top and I think that is why England are so good.

"They keep coming so you have got to anticipate that, knock that off, but also recognise the situation is going on.

"It is easier to take your time (when bowling) if they are being aggressive and are taking the game to us, (whereas) batting it feels like it just snowballs and gets on top of you.

"So the concern will be from a batting perspective, rather than a bowling perspective."

