Men's Ashes 2023

WTC triumph provides possible plot twist in Ashes re-run

Australia are desperate to avoid repeating their 2019 efforts at The Oval, and victory in South London seven weeks ago may just provide the confidence they need

Andrew Ramsey in London

26 July 2023, 09:51 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo