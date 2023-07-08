Women's Ashes - T20Is

Healy eyes Ashes retention in long-awaited Lord's debut

Alyssa Healy missed out on a chance to play at Lord's a decade ago, but could guide her team to an Ashes-retaining victory at the home of cricket on Saturday

Laura Jolly in London

8 July 2023, 07:32 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo