Australia to launch World Cup prep in South Africa

The Australian men's team's first matches in South Africa since the pandemic will not be Tests, but rather an eight-game white-ball tour offering important preparation for this year's ODI World Cup.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) today confirmed the Aussies would arrive in late-August for a three-T20I, five-ODI tour that concludes in mid-September, around a month before the expected start of the ICC's showpiece 50-over event being held in India.

A new, yet-to-be-named captain will be at the helm for the initial leg of the tour, with the T20s – all to be played in Durban – to mark Australia's first matches in the format since Aaron Finch's retirement from international cricket.

The one-day team then take on the Proteas in Bloemfontein (first two ODIs), Potchefstroom (third ODI), Centurion (fourth ODI) and Johannesburg (fifth ODI).

It will be their penultimate opportunity to tune up for the ODI World Cup in a bilateral contest, with a further three one-dayers to be played against India before the tournament gets underway.

It remains to be seen how many of Australia's multi-format players will be made available for the South Africa series.

Test players will have close to a month off following the conclusion of the Ashes (on July 31) yet the intensity of a six-Test tour of the United Kingdom (which includes the World Test Championship Final and five Tests against England) in eight weeks almost guarantees casualties.

Test leader Pat Cummins is also captain of the ODI team, but has made it clear he will delegate the leadership at times in the 50-over format given the sheer volume of cricket played.

Other expected key World Cup figures like David Warner, Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green will all have heavy workloads during the Test campaign.

A handful of likely limited-overs squad inclusions – Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Tim David among them – will be coming fresh from the UK's Hundred competition. The final of that tournament is being played at Lord's two days before the first T20I in Durban.

South Africa haven't yet qualified for October-November's ODI World Cup after pulling out of three matches against Australia last January due to a clash with their new domestic T20 league.

Their passage into the tournament is dependent on Ireland losing one of their three ODIs against Bangladesh next week, but a 3-0 series win to the Irish would send the Proteas into a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe in June-July.

The SA tour is essentially a make-up for the three-Test campaign Australia pulled out of in 2021 due to pandemic, a decision that angered CSA at the time.

Confirmation of the decision to make the tour a limited-overs series means Australia will go at least eight years without playing a Test in South Africa.

Their most recent visit for Tests was the controversy-filled 2018 tour. The International Cricket Council's future tours programme has the Proteas next hosting Tests against the Aussies in September-October 2026.

Australia last toured South Africa in 2020 where they won the T20I series 2-1 but didn't win a game in the three-match ODI series.

2023 Qantas Tour of South Africa

August 30: First T20I, Durban

September 1: Second T20I, Durban

September 3: Third T20I, Durban

September 7: First ODI, Bloemfontein

September 9: Second ODI, Bloemfontein

September 12: Third ODI, Potchefstroom

September 15: Fourth ODI, Centurion

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg