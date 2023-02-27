'Cricketers second': Aussies rally around leader Cummins

Rollers, footys, steel sheets: Aussies’ funky fielding sessions

Waiting under the hotel room doors of each member of the Australian women's cricket team the morning of their World Cup final against South Africa were personalised notes of encouragement, written by family members unable to travel to Cape Town themselves.

The one Alyssa Healy picked up just before dawn on Sunday was from her husband, Australia paceman Mitchell Starc. While his began in typically jocular fashion ("Hey Boofhead"), the messages more broadly were a sincere expression of the support they had from back home.

Or from Indore, where Starc watched the Aussie women lift their third straight T20 crown on Sunday evening (India time) from his hotel room.

At its crux, the well-wishes also reminded players on that all-conquering team that their profession is only one part of their lives.

For the Australian men in India, that message has been delivered in a far more sombre fashion this past week.

After the Delhi Test, their captain Pat Cummins flew home to Sydney to be with his mother Maria, who has breast cancer and is in palliative care.

As much as anyone, Starc understands what his pace partner and close friend has been going through since his arrival in India.

In February 2021, Starc's father Paul passed away a few weeks after India's famous victory at the Gabba, when a tired Australian bowling attack was powerless to stop its opponents chasing down 328.

"You all go through different things, with different levels of distress or hardship," Starc told reporters in Indore ahead of the third Test where he is expected to return from a broken finger.

The Australian men's team train at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Monday // Getty

"It's hard enough being in a COVID bubble in the same country, let alone being overseas and having to captain international cricket.

"Pat's a very resilient and strong character and I'm sure he was going through some stuff silently.

"He's exactly where he needs to be now to give his love and support to his family around him. I can only imagine that it would have been incredibly hard being over here with obviously a lot of noise back home."

During the 2020-21 summer, Starc had been urged to continue playing by his father while he battled cancer.

"Mitch didn't want to be there playing cricket," Healy told Channel Seven later that year. "He wanted to be sitting next to his dad, and spending the last three months that he could possibly have with his dad.

"Paul didn't want that, he wanted Mitch to go out there, play for Australia and wear his Baggy Green with pride."

There has been an outpouring of compassion from the Australian men to their skipper.

Starc trains at Indore on Monday ahead of his return from a finger injury // cricket.com.au

Peter Handscomb, whose father John died in 2015, a year before his son made his Test debut, lauded Cummins for his leadership in the first two Tests.

"To be able to put that to one side while he's out captaining his country and trying to win Test matches is a pretty incredible effort," Handscomb said.

"I think that speaks volumes about his character and why he's been such an incredible captain for us."

But Handscomb stressed it was the right call for him to leave, a notion backed up by Starc.

"Care is a big factor in this group and certainly in the case of Pat, he's exactly where he needs to be right now," said Starc.

"Having been through a similar situation recently, it's a hard place to be, trying to get your head around playing international cricket, and for him to captain at the same time when your mind might be back home or with your family."

There is no playbook on how to handle tragedy.

Mohammad Siraj's father had died only a few months earlier than Starc's while the India bowler was in hotel quarantine ahead of the '20-21 series in Australia, when international arrivals were confined to their rooms for a fortnight to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"It was tough after he passed away," Siraj said after he took an emotional five-wicket haul in Brisbane in just his third Test. "I spoke to my family and gained strength after talking to my mother. My focus was to fulfil my father's dream of me playing a Test match for India."

Cummins and his family have found solace in unlikely places.

This is amazing @TheBarmyArmy, thankyou. Mum loved watching this and felt very touched ❤️ https://t.co/A1iwnJSUYn — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) February 27, 2023

The trumpeter from England's supporter group The Barmy Army played a sombre rendition of the song Maria from West Side Story during their Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

Cummins tweeted on Monday that his mother had found joy in seeing it.

"We are sons, partners, fathers first," added Starc. "People first, and cricketers second."

