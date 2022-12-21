India v Australia T20Is - Women

Aussies' middle order might puts world on notice

The destructive power of Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris plus Ellyse Perry's reinvention with a boosted strike rate have illustrated the depth Australia takes to February's T20 World Cup

Laura Jolly in Mumbai

21 December 2022, 09:28 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

