Fast-starting Aussies keen to keep the foot down

Come inside the Aussies' special World Cup shirt presentation

Australia will carry the momentum of their thumping victory over New Zealand into a hectic final five days of their T20 World Cup group stage as they look to lock in a semi-final berth.

The reigning champions sounded a warning to their rivals in Paarl on Saturday night, thrashing the White Ferns by 97 runs in a dominant start to their campaign.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies humble NZ in massive win to kick-start Cup run

They will fly to Gqeberha – formerly known as Port Elizabeth – on Sunday ahead of Tuesday’s clash against Bangladesh, with their remaining two Group A games against Sri Lanka and South Africa to follow in the city on Thursday and Saturday respectively.

"These tournaments seem to go really quickly," Gardner said.

"So having a travel day in between and then training to actually get used to those conditions (in Gqeberha) is super important.

"It could be completely different to this wicket.

"I think everyone's just keen to keep these games going and to certainly take the momentum from tonight's game."

Gardner, Healy lead Aussies to thumping win over Kiwis

Australia could not have asked for a more perfect start to their bid for a T20 World Cup three-peat; Alyssa Healy led the way with a rapid fifty as her team posted 9-173, before Megan Schutt’s early blows to remove Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine, followed by Ashleigh Gardner’s five-wicket haul, skittled the Kiwis for 76.

But Gardner said there would be no complacency moving ahead to the games against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, sides they have never lost to but have also not faced in T20Is since the 2020 World Cup in Australia.

"As a group we always speak about (the gap), but teams are getting better now and we have to step up in every game," she said.

"You just have to look at the way Ellyse (Perry) and Alyssa batted and grinded through when conditions weren’t easy.

"We fought hard for the win and it just shows how we can adapt really quickly.

"Conditions weren’t friendly to batters out there and you had to be really calculated in the risks that we took.

"We probably adapted a bit quicker than New Zealand and took the more calculated risks when they were on offer."

Gardner bowls into the record books with perfection in Paarl

Adaptability is one of Australia’s themes for this tournament, as they are confronted by unfamiliar conditions in a country few of their players have previously toured.

That will again be important at St George’s Park, with just one training session at the ground on Monday to prepare the group for the showdown with Bangladesh.

In the other group, England sounded a warning of their own as they romped to a seven-wicket win over West Indies, reeling in a target of 136 in 14.3 overs.

New Zealand meanwhile have just one day to shake off the disappointing start to their tournament before they meet likely their closest rivals for a spot in the semi-finals, South Africa, in Paarl on Monday evening.

Australia play just the one group stage match in Paarl // cricket.com.au

The Proteas are coming off a humbling upset defeat of their own after going down to Sri Lanka by three runs at Newlands on Friday night.

"The rest of the tournament is massive for us, you don't want to drop two games in my opinion so we've got three games against teams that we think we match up really well to," New Zealand opener Suzie Bates said following the game.

"That's World Cup cricket, you can't expect to start slowly and necessarily make the semi-finals, so we've got a big, big game against South Africa.

"If we win that we're on track to where we want to be for the semi-finals."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: v Bangladesh, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 15 AEDT)

Feb 16: v Sri Lanka, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 3pm local (12am Feb 17 AEDT)

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)