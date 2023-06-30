Garth to meet old compatriots in Ireland ODIs

Aussies mull big inclusions as Ashes switches to T20s

Kim Garth is set to go toe-to-toe with her former teammates after being named in Australia's 14-player squad for their upcoming tour of Ireland.

Australia will head to Dublin after the final Ashes ODI for the three-game one-day series, which forms part of the ICC Women's ODI Championship.

Former Ireland star Garth, who is currently in the United Kingdom with Australia's Ashes squad after making her debut in the Baggy Green last week, played her first one-day international for her adopted home against Pakistan in January.

The right-arm quick is likely to play a key role in the pace-bowling attack with Megan Schutt to sit out the Ireland tour.

Schutt will return home at the end of the Ashes to begin preparations for a busy 2023-24 summer which will include a home series against West Indies in October, Weber WBBL|09, an away multi-format tour of India in December and January, followed by a home multi-format series against South Africa.

Heather Graham, who is currently in Leicester with Australia A, will join the Australian squad in London next week and remain with the group for both the Ashes one-dayers and the Ireland tour.

Australia squad to tour Ireland: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

"Taking on an emerging Ireland team in their home conditions will be a great challenge for our team off the back of an Ashes campaign," Australia National Selector Shawn Flegler said.

"Kim Garth has had a remarkable cricketing journey to this point of her career.

"She's worked incredibly hard to earn her place on this tour and there's no doubt it will be a unique experience for her.

"Megan Schutt will return to Australia at the conclusion of the Ashes as part of a managed period of preparation for a full summer schedule."

Australia and Ireland have not played one another in an ODI since 2005, but have met more recently in T20Is, including in last year's tri-series in Bready that also featured Pakistan, while Ireland got the better of the world's No.1 team in a T20 World Cup warm-up game in Stellenbosch in February.

Ireland was one of two teams added to an expanded ICC Women's ODI Championship this cycle alongside Bangladesh.

The 10-team round-robin competition sees the teams met in three-game bilateral ODI series across a three-year period and will determine which countries automatically qualify for the 2025 World Cup in India.

CommBank ODI Tour of Ireland 2023

First ODI: July 23 at Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 26 at Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 28 at Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)