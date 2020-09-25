Jones to be honoured at first match of the summer

Australia and New Zealand to observe a minute’s silence ahead of the first T20 on Saturday in memory of Dean Jones

Adam Burnett in Brisbane

25 September 2020, 02:52 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo