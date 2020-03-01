Ultimate test: Aussies ready for must-win blockbuster

Australia will face their greatest test on home soil on Monday, but captain Meg Lanning is adamant her team will rise to the pressure and avoid a shock early exit in the T20 World Cup.

The winner of the blockbuster trans-Tasman showdown between Australia and New Zealand will advance from Group A - alongside India - to the T20 World Cup semi-finals where they will most likely take on either South Africa or England at the SCG on Thursday.

Lanning’s team are facing the prospect of missing the tournament knockout stage for the first time, while Sophie Devine’s White Ferns are out to snap their streak of early tournament exits and defeats in knockout matches.

Perry in doubt, 'calm' Aussies ready for knockout match

The current group of Australian players have enjoyed no shortage of success in World Cups on foreign soil, but they have never played a match of greater importance at home.

"It would be up there (with Australia’s biggest match)," Lanning said.

"We’re pretty glad we’re a part of it, we want to play in big games and to be in front of our family and fans, they’ll be here supporting us.

"We’re looking forward to that opportunity and we want to embrace that.

"In the past we’re played well in big games and we’re backing our experience and ability to adapt to the situation to get us over the line tomorrow."

QUICK SINGLE Perry in doubt for knockout NZ World Cup clash

The dual pressures of being favourites and tournament hosts appeared to take its toll on the Australian group early, as they lost to India in their opening match before coming within a wasted DRS call and a dropped catch of a potential early exit against Sri Lanka.

But after thumping win over Bangladesh, Lanning believes her squad has finally settled – just in time for a must-win showdown in front of what is likely to be a capacity Junction Oval crowd.

Aussies easily handle Bangladesh in first ever meeting

"We had a really good couple of days between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and chatted through what’s worked and what hadn’t worked, and what we could do a little better," the Australian captain said on Sunday.

"I’ve sensed a real calmness about the group in the last few days and a real want to just follow the process and get into the game.

"I feel like we’re as well-placed as we could be heading into this game."

Aussies overcome scare to record hard-fought victory

The close call against Sri Lanka, where Australia found themselves 3-10 chasing 123 before rallying to record a final-over win, was the turning point in Lanning’s eyes.

"We showed a bit of character to get over the line when things weren’t going as well as we would have liked," she said.

"Sometimes that’s just what you’ve got to do, grind out a win and get a little bit of momentum going your way.

"We’ve had a bit of a shift in the last few days about our approach and just focusing on what we can control and not worrying about anything else.

"The first few games went really quickly and there was a lot happening but there’s been a lot more of a calm feeling about the last few days and that’s more us, that’s how we want to operate."

Australia have won four of the six T20 World Cups to date, in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016, and finished runners-up in 2016.

In 2009, they lost a semi-final to eventual winners’ England.

Australia is a completely different beast: Devine

New Zealand, conversely, have not appeared in a T20 World Cup final since losing to Australia in 2010, having been knocked out of the semi-finals in 2012 and 2016, and missing the knockout stage all together in 2014 and 2018.

"Excited is the word that best describes this group," Devine said.

"We felt like we’ve got enough cricket under our belts, not only in this World Cup but over this big summer of cricket.

"If we’re not ready, what’s one more training going to do?"

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

February 21: India won by 17 runs

February 24: Australia won by five wickets

February 27: Australia won by 86 runs

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network