CommBank ODIs v New Zealand

Lanning ruled out of Australia's bid for 21 straight wins

Tahlia McGrath to play her first ODI since late 2017 with Australia captain Meg Lanning ruled out of the final Rose Bowl one-dayer

Laura Jolly

7 October 2020, 10:46 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo