Lanning ruled out of Australia's bid for 21 straight wins

If Australia are to achieve a world record-equalling 21st consecutive ODI victory, they will need to do so without Meg Lanning after the Aussie captain was ruled out of the third and final one-dayer against New Zealand in Brisbane.

Lanning hit a match-winning 101 not out in the second ODI but tweaked her right hamstring in the process of guiding her team to a seven-wicket win.

Rachael Haynes will step up from her role as vice-captain to lead the Australians in Lanning's absence, with Australia to bat first after New Zealand won the toss.

Allrounder Tahlia McGrath comes into the XI in her place, with the South Australian to make her first appearance in Australian colours since the 2017 Ashes.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will be without pace star Lea Tahuhu, who has failed to overcome the back and side strain issues that limited her to bowling just 2.4 overs in the second ODI.

The Australian captain averages 70.12 in one-dayers against the White Ferns and had continued that domination this series, scoring 62no in the opening match before posting her 14th ODI ton in the second.

However, Australia will back in their other top-order talent, including openers Alyssa Healy and Haynes, and Beth Mooney, alongside youngsters Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux and Annabel Sutherland - who has been listed at No.3 - to get the job done in their skipper’s absence.

Australia have won eight-straight one-dayers against New Zealand, a run that started in March 2017.

Speaking on the eve of the match, spearhead Megan Schutt said the team were not focused on the world record.

"Look, 2022 (ODI World Cup) is the absolute goal," Schutt said.

"We honestly haven't spoken about the streak – that's not really on our minds. First and foremost was winning the Rose Bowl and now we can move on to just playing our best cricket and finishing off the series well.

"Chasing (253 to win) yesterday, we knew that pitch was awesome and we thought they were 20 or 30 under par so we just went in and played good cricket.

"We've been in so many games where we've pulled it back from nowhere, or made something happen.

"I think that comes from the experience that's in the group. A lot of us have been around for a long time now.

"There's some fresh faces in there and that makes it all new and nice but I think for us, we've played enough cricket now to know it's not over 'til it's over, so I think no matter what the situation is, we've got the experience to combat that."

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes (c), Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney, Sophie Molineux, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt

New Zealand XI: Sophie Devine (c), Natalie Dodd, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Katie Perkins, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Holly Huddlestone, Rosemary Mair

CommBank T20I and ODI series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

All matches to be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field

First T20: Australia won by 17 runs

Second T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Third T20: New Zealand won by five wickets

First ODI: Australia won by seven wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by four wickets

October 7: Third ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

Watch live on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports