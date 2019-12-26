Aussies keep their Head and stick with three quicks

Australia have resisted the temptation of fielding five specialist bowlers in a vote of confidence that the maligned MCG pitch will offer sufficient assistance to bowlers for the Domain Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first.

As the Black Caps had already announced, opener Jeet Raval has been dropped following a horror recent run of form and replaced him with Tom Blundell while swing king Trent Boult has returned from injury.

Speedster Lockie Ferguson, who suffered a calf injury in the first Test that has seen him return home, makes way for Boult.

Tim Paine said he wasn't unhappy to have lost the toss, as he confirmed the hosts had elected to make just the one (forced) change to their XI from the one that thumped the Kiwis by 296 runs in the series opener in Perth.

Hometown paceman James Pattinson comes into the side for injured quick Josh Hazlewood, meaning Michael Neser, who has been with the Australian squad since the Ashes, is still waiting to make his Test debut.

It means vice-captain Travis Head, Australia's No.6 who appeared the man set to make way for Neser if Australia deemed the MCG pitch batter-friendly enough to necessitate an extra bowler, holds his spot in the side.

So docile and batter-friendly has the iconic MCG been in recent years that the Aussies flirted with moving Paine up to No.6 and playing both Neser and Pattinson in a five-pronged bowling attack with Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

That’s a strategy Australia have only employed once this decade, in the 2013 Sydney Test against Sri Lanka when then-keeper Matthew Wade was followed in the order by bowlers Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Starc, Lyon and Jackson Bird.

But inspections of the drop-in surface on an overcast Thursday morning revealed a healthy covering of grass.

"There's a good mat of grass on it which is a really positive thing, but we'll wait and see how it plays, it's going to be fascinating to see," head coach Justin Langer told SEN Test Cricket before the coin toss.

"With a bit of cloud around, bit of grass on the wicket, it might be one of those occasions where you think about bowling first but there'll be a lot of discussion before that."

Head curator Matt Page has been urged to find a way to inject more life into the MCG pitch, though the Melbourne Cricket Club admitted ground staff had gone too far when a Marsh Sheffield Shield match was abandoned earlier this month after they left too much moisture in it and the game had to be abandoned.

"It just looks healthy," pitch consultant Les Burdett said in the lead-up to Boxing Day. "I can walk down the side of that pitch now and it just has the goods.

"(They're) going to leave a bit of grass on there.

"You'll have a pitch that has more life in it than in years gone by because the characteristics and the structure of it has changed."

Australia XI: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)