Rare selection move subject to competing spin visions

Woakes, Broad peg Aussies back with Ashes up for grabs

Australia believe the logic of their unusual selection approach is already proving sound, but Stuart Broad questioned whether early signs of turn may leave the visitors "worried" about their decision to omit Todd Murphy.

In the absence of an injured Nathan Lyon, the Aussies went into a Test for the first time in 11 years without a specialist spinner, shoring up their batting instead by recalling the fit-again Cameron Green to play alongside Mitch Marsh in an all-pace attack.

The forecast of bad weather for the back-end of the Test, England's admission their aggressive batting style could go up yet another notch, and the fact Australia need only a draw in Manchester to ensure the Ashes are retained were all factors in leaving out Murphy.

Yet Broad suggested Marnus Labuschagne's dismissal on day one might have had his opponents fearing they have made a mistake at the selection table.

The No.3 had passed fifty for the first time in nine innings on Australia’s tour of the United Kingdom when he was beaten on the inside edge by a turning delivery from Moeen Ali.

A successful review left Labuschagne devastated at his exit shortly after reaching the milestone.

"Old Trafford historically is a place you'd want a spinner," said Broad, who earlier took his 600th Test wicket when Travis Head succumbed to a short-ball plan.

"Moeen bowled great today and bowled some wicket-taking deliveries, and we saw a couple spin to the left(-handers) as well.

"That's something that I'm sure worried them a little bit when they saw (that).

"Ultimately it looks a very dangerous team, they've got 300 runs on the board with their batting group and we've still got 12 wickets to get in the Test.

"We can judge that selection once two innings are gone."

But Labuschagne, who described his exit to Moeen as "lazy", believes the pitch will in fact offer less assistance for spinners as the match wears on.

Marnus Labuschagne shows his disappointed after being dismissed for 51 on day one // Getty

Both teams are also wary of the forecast rain, with showers expected on the final three days of the match and Saturday (day four) in particular expected to see the heavens open up.

There has also been inclement weather in the lead-in to this match.

"I think it's one of those wickets where I think because the wicket’s been under cover for a few days, it didn't have that really rock hardness and the thatchiness of the grass (helped) spinning," said Labuschagne.

"So I think once that wears off, I think the middle of the wicket is going to actually not spin so much.

"The ends will rough up I think eventually if the weather stays good, but I think it's actually going to spin less as the game goes on from the good part of the wicket. That's in my opinion."

Having maintained they have had the worst of the conditions all series, Australia batted under sunny skies for most of the first day but rued their top-order's inability to push on with a series of promising starts.

"(From) where we were, and how many guys got themselves in, I think we would be slightly disappointed with no-one getting a big score," said Labuschagne, who was among the five out of Australia's top six who were dismissed for scores between 32 and 51.

By the same token, Labuschagne suggested the added depth in their batting line-up has helped them ensure they will post a competitive first-innings total, having reached 8-299 at stumps on day one.

Head's exit for 48 just after tea meant Australia had lost half their wickets before they had reached 200.

But Mitch Marsh continuing his strong form (scoring 51 after his stunning 118 upon his recall at Headingley), along with contributions from Green (16), Alex Carey (20) and Mitchell Starc (23no, with his tally of 70 balls faced the second highest of the innings), saved their blushes.

"I think the statistics are really skewed in England to first-innings scores above 300," said Labuschagne, likely aware that no team has won a Test at Old Trafford this century after making less than 362 in the first innings of the match.

While Australia only need to draw this match to retain the Ashes, captain Pat Cummins has insisted his side still has its sights set on a victory.

England must make the running in the match, knowing they need a win to set up a deciding Test at The Oval next week.

"The ball will be more in their court," said Labuschagne.

"I can't suggest how they're going to bat but I feel like with that in mind and with them needing to win this Test match to stay alive, I think they'll definitely show more intent – at times.

"There's different ways to skin a cat, you don’t need to always do it from ball one.

"I think with the amount of rain that is forecasted for later, that might be a way they go.

"I'd suggest that from all the talk pre-series and trying to play that brand of cricket, they're definitely going to take that factor into play."