Tinker time: Aussie World Cup planning underway

While the next men's 50-over World Cup is still three years away, David Warner says Australia have already begun tinkering with their approach to one-day cricket with an eye on reclaiming ODI gold.

India will host the next World Cup in February and March of 2023 and, while it seems an age away, it gives the Australians plenty of time to construct a successful strategy having lost in the semi-finals in the 2019 edition.

Warner says Australia's game plan with the bat will be one aspect closely scrutinised, and it could depend on the personnel at their disposal.

"That's something that we've touched on," Warner said today at the SCG. "We've got to tinker with a few things and work out how we want to play.

"Given it (the World Cup) is another three-and-a-bit years away you have to set that platform early otherwise you might as well put a development side on the park.

"For us, it's about working out what's going to be the key ingredient as a batting unit, whether you take on the first 10 (overs), you take on the middle overs.

"We saw England dominate for a good 18-24 months playing the brand that they do but you have to realise they have great depth in their batting – they bat all the way down to No.11.

"They're little things you've got to tinker with as a team.

"We've got the artillery to do that, we've got great depth in Australian cricket, it's about people taking that opportunity and really going on with that."

Unlike England's all-out attack philosophy, Australia's method has been to navigate the Powerplay overs and preserve wickets through the middle to allow their explosive lower order of power hitters freedom in the final 10 overs.

Under coach Darren Lehmann, a goal of 125 runs was set for the final 15 overs, with the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis the hard-hitting batsmen tasked with clearing the rope and elevating the score well beyond the now seemingly mandatory 300 mark.

That plan was one of the foundations in Australia's successful 2015 World Cup campaign, which culminated in a comprehensive win over New Zealand in the final at the MCG.

However, just three months after Australia's World Cup triumph, new fielding restrictions came into effect, limiting four fielders outside the inner circle between overs 11-40, with an additional fielder permitted to patrol the boundary for the final 10 overs.

Those changes may have played a part in why Australia's average runs per over suffered a three-year decline from a team-high 6.19 in 2015 before rebounding to 5.84 last year.

And that's with the additional challenges bowlers now face through the middle overs, according to middle-order batter Matthew Wade.

"To be honest, it's quite challenging for bowlers to bowl with four out during that whole middle period," Wade said.

"That's probably the time that you can pick up boundaries quite regularly with the extra fielder up.

"Once five go out, guys are holding spinners back and bowling them with five out in the last 10 overs.

"That's why we've found in the last 10 overs in one-day cricket it's quite challenging to hit more boundaries.

"Teams get good and go a little bit earlier then reel it back in the last 10.

"It's interesting to see how captains use their bowlers with four or five out and interesting to see how batters go through that period."

New Zealand's Martin Guptill, who has been a dominant force at the top of the order for the Black Caps in one-day cricket for more than a decade, is unsure how the 50-over game might look at the next World Cup, but said with tongue in cheek he supports anything which favours the batters.

"I think the game is always changing," Guptill said. "There's always new tactics coming through and evolving.

"Who knows what's coming in the next years, it could be just going hard for 50 overs and 400 might be gettable more often. I guess we're going to have to wait and see.

"At the moment, scoring 300-350 is the norm and sometimes it gets chased (down) as well, so it's becoming fairly batsman-friendly at the moment, which is quite nice."

