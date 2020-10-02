'Scary' Aussies have Ponting's greats in their sights

Australia's remarkable 18-match winning streak in one-day cricket is not what their rivals should be the most worried about, according to former international leg-spinner Kristen Beams.

It's the fact that this Aussie dynasty is showing no signs of slowing down and could dominate world cricket for the next decade.

Meg Lanning's team will match the all-time record for the most consecutive ODI wins should they manage to clean sweep New Zealand in three upcoming one-dayers at Brisbane's Allan Border Field.

The current world record of 21 consecutive wins belongs to Ricky Ponting's all-conquering Australian side of 2003, whose winning run included an unbeaten World Cup campaign in South Africa.

The current Australian side, who last year surpassed the women's record of 17 straight wins set by Belinda Clark's team of the late 1990s, are riding a winning streak that started in India in March 2018 and has since seen them navigate series against Pakistan, New Zealand, England, West Indies and Sri Lanka without defeat.

But Beams, who represented Australia on 49 occasions and is now forging a new career as a commentator with the ABC, says it's the new talent that has come into the team during that period that should have other countries concerned.

Captain Lanning, allrounder Ellyse Perry, wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, pace spearhead Megan Schutt and spinner Jess Jonassen are among the experienced hands who have been prolific throughout Australia's winning run.

But during the same period the Aussies have handed ODI debuts to six players, five of whom were under the age of 25 (and three under the age of 20) when called into the side.

Their current 18-player squad also features three uncapped players, including 18-year-old Annabel Sutherland.

"Seeing younger players dominate, it just shows there's no real ceiling for this current team," Beams told The Scoop podcast.

"They're having really amazing success and they can break a record. But there's still players in their early 20s in that team who are going to take this team forward over the next five-to-10 years.

"I think that's the part that's scary for every other country.

"When you think how successful they've been, (it's) with lots of change as well. There's been different players coming in and out of the team.

"You look at Belinda Clark's era and you say, 'well that was one of the greatest teams of all time, in my opinion'.

"But what I like about this Australian team is there's been some really nice evolution with younger players coming in."

The players under 25 already making a significant mark on international cricket include Ashleigh Gardner (23), Sophie Molineux (22), Georgia Wareham (21) and injured fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck (21).

They're joined in the current group by Tahlia McGrath (24) and Belinda Vakarewa (22), who are both in line for recalls after making their debuts in 2016 and 2017 respectively, and the uncapped Maitlan Brown (22).

And unlike those who came before them, this cohort have had the privilege of starting their careers as full-time professional cricketers.

Beams is tipping one of those youngsters, Sutherland, to make her ODI debut during this three-game series, which starts on Saturday.

Australia carried an unchanged XI through the recent T20s but a hamstring concern has Delissa Kimmince in doubt for the series opener.

"(Sutherland) gives a great pace option with Ellyse Perry ruled out and she’s a great allrounder, so she’s the one for me who could come in and have an instant impact in the team," Beams said.

"I'd like to see Belinda Vakarewa get an opportunity too from a pace point of view, she's dominated domestic cricket over the last couple of years.

"But I think (changes will happen) more if others need to be rested or have injuries, rather than making changes (for the sake of it)."

CommBank T20I and ODI series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

All matches to be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field

First T20: Australia won by 17 runs

Second T20: Australia won by eight wickets

September 30: New Zealand won by five wickets

October 3: First ODI, 10:10am AEST

October 5: Second ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

October 7: Third ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

