CommBank ODIs v New Zealand

'Scary' Aussies have Ponting's greats in their sights

Riding an 18-match winning run in ODI cricket, Australia's recent injection of youth means they should continue to dominate for years to come, says former spinner Kristen Beams

Laura Jolly

2 October 2020, 02:25 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo