Big Bash implications from Australia's ODI squad

Labuschagne headlines inclusions for India ODIs

Australia's 14-man squad for a whirlwind three-match Qantas ODI Tour of India in mid-January has Big Bash clubs today finalising their plans for the run-up to the revised finals series.

The Melbourne Stars and the Hobart Hurricanes will be among the clubs most pleased with today's squad announcement that will take Australia's ODI players out of the KFC BBL for a fortnight following the third Domain Test against New Zealand.

Melbourne Stars' big-hitting World Cup stars Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were dropped from the ODI team after their World Cup performances fell below expectations, while the Hurricanes will keep their explosive opening duo of D'Arcy Short and Matthew Wade who were both overlooked.

With no international limited-overs fixtures at home during this summer's KFC BBL season, it will be the first time both Maxwell and Stoinis have been free to play an entire Big Bash season.

The Melbourne Renegades lose key players Aaron Finch – the Australia limited-overs captain – and death bowler Kane Richardson, but play just four matches in the window. The remaining six clubs all play five games.

Australia will play three games in six days between January 14 and 19 in Mumbai, Rajkot and Bengaluru.

It means there will be a 14-day absence for the Australian stars given travel times and recovery from flights. The Australian side are due to fly out to India on January 8, and will return immediately after the third ODI, meaning players could be available again as soon as January 21.

Australia players Patrick Cummins, Mitchell Starc and David Warner do not hold BBL contracts, but could conceivably join a club in the lead-up to the finals campaign as a local replacement player after the India ODI tour.

Below is a club-by-club analysis of the impacts of the Australian series.

Adelaide Strikers

Players unavailable: Alex Carey (wk)

Players returned: Travis Head, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle

ODI window fixtures: v Sixers, January 8, Adelaide Oval; v Renegades, Jan 12, Adelaide Oval; v Heat, Jan 14, Gabba; v Heat, Jan 17, Adelaide Oval; v Hurricanes, Jan 19, UTAS (Launceston).

No surprises here for the Adelaide Strikers, with Alex Carey a permanent fixture in Australia's limited overs XI. But head coach Jason Gillespie will be delighted that the end of the Test summer will see Travis Head, Michael Neser and Peter Siddle all return – although members of that trio may turn out for the Strikers earlier than expected pending Test selections. The Strikers are also boosted by the fact fast bowler Billy Stanlake hasn't been called up by Australia. Three games at the Adelaide Oval during the ODI tour window will also mitigate the loss of Carey with rising star Harry Nielsen set to take the gloves. The Strikers can expect to have a full strength contingent for the final three games of their home-and-away season, two of which will be played at home.

Full squad: Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Travis Head, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Philip Salt (England), Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Nick Winter

Brisbane Heat

Players unavailable: Marnus Labuschagne

Players returned: Joe Burns, James Pattinson

ODI window fixtures: v Hurricanes, Jan 9, Gabba; v Scorchers, Jan 11, Optus; v Strikers, Jan 14, Gabba; v Strikers, Jan 17, Adelaide Oval; v Renegades, Jan 19, Gabba.

Marnus Labuschange hasn't been a key player in the Brisbane Heat's plans in seasons gone by, but the 2019 version of Labuschagne is a world away from the player that has previously scored just 42 runs in six innings for the Heat at an average of 7. The Heat will, however, be delighted to have Joe Burns and James Pattinson back following the Domain Test series, although the workload for the fiery quick could impact his availability. Then there is the small matter of the arrival of AB de Villiers, who is set to play his first game on January 14 against the Strikers. Heat fans will get just the one chance to see Labuschagne in teal at home in the regular season, with the club to play both Melbourne clubs over the January long weekend.

Full squad: Chris Lynn, Tom Banton (England), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Zahir Khan (Afghanistan), Ben Laughlin, James Pattinson, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Renshaw, Josh Lalor, Mitch Swepson, Jack Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Jimmy Peirson, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Kuhnemann, Cameron Gannon

Hobart Hurricanes

Players unavailable: None

Players returned: Tim Paine, Matthew Wade

ODI window fixtures: v Heat, Jan 9, Gabba; v Thunder, Jan 11, Sydney Showgrounds; v Scorchers, Jan 13, Blundstone; v Hurricanes, Jan 16, SCG; v Strikers, Jan 19, UTAS

A great result for the Hobart Hurricanes with D'Arcy Short available for the full season, and he could be reunited with Matthew Wade at the top of the order as soon as the January 9 blockbuster clash with the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba. With Tim Paine opting out of the BBL this season – you’ll hear him on Channel 7’s coverage this season – it likely leaves power-hitter Ben McDermott to take the gloves before Wade’s return.

Full squad: Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), George Bailey, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, David Miller (South Africa), David Moody, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose, D’Arcy Short, Aaron Summers, Matthew Wade

Melbourne Renegades

Players unavailable: Aaron Finch (c), Kane Richardson

Players returned: None

ODI window fixtures: v Stars, Jan 10, Marvel; v Strikers, Jan 12, Adelaide Oval; v Thunder, Jan 15, Manuka Oval; v Heat, Jan 19, Gabba

The Melbourne Renegades have long been used to losing Aaron Finch to international duty during the BBL season, so planning for a 14-day absence for him and Kane Richardson will be well in hand. The Renegades actually have a glut of opening options this summer thanks to the arrival of Shaun Marsh. A high-profile off-season move, Marsh is available for the full season after falling out of the Test reckoning and with selectors moving on as they look towards the 2023 ODI World Cup. Kane Richardson's absence will be a blow, but the 'Gades play just four games during this window. It remains to be seen if Richardson's workload in India would allow him to play the January 21 home clash with the Hurricanes.

Full squad: Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Tom Cooper, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Richard Gleeson (England), Harry Gurney (England), Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Joe Mennie, Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth

Melbourne Stars

Players unavailable: Peter Handscomb, Adam Zampa

Players returned: None

ODI window fixtures: v Thunder, Jan 9, MCG; v Renegades, Jan 10, Marvel; v Sixers, Jan 12, MCG; v Scorchers, Jan 15, Optus; v Scorchers, Jan 18, MCG; v Sixers, Jan 20, SCG

The Melbourne Stars will rejoice that national selectors have given them full use of three axed World Cup stars in Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile. International windows have hit this club hard in previous seasons, and while they will still miss Peter Handscomb and Adam Zampa, the six games they play in the ODI window against opposition missing their international stars gives them a great opportunity to get a leg-up on the competition. On the flip side, the Stars will have just two regular-season games with Handscomb and Zampa back in the mix before the finals series.

Full squad: Pat Brown (England), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Clinton Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O'Connell, Dale Steyn (South Africa), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa

Perth Scorchers

Players unavailable: Ashton Agar, Ashton Turner

Players returned: None

ODI window fixtures: v Heat, Jan 11, Optus; v Hurricanes, Jan 13, Blundstone; v Stars, Jan 15, Optus; v Stars, Jan 18, MCG; v Thunder, Jan 20, Optus

The big win here for Perth is keeping Mitchell Marsh for the entire season. Already besieged by injuries, with Marsh back to full fitness after a wrist injury the allrounder could be set to explode in this summer's Big Bash with no Australia commitments to distract him. He'll need to be at his best for the side to cover the absence of Ashton Turner's explosive late-innings batting. The loss of Ashton Agar's spin will be offset by the canny pick-up of Fawad Ahmed, although they do play at Blundstone and the MCG in this period where two spinners would be a handy inclusion. The shorter travel time from India back to Perth means Agar and Turner could be an outside chance to play their January 20 fixtures against the Sydney Thunder at Optus Stadium.

Full squad: Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Chris Jordan (England), Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone (England), Mitch Marsh, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

Sydney Sixers

Players unavailable: Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith

Players returned: Nathan Lyon

ODI window fixtures: v Strikers, Jan 8, Adelaide Oval; v Stars, Jan 12, MCG; v Hurricanes, Jan 16, SCG; v Thunder, Jan 18, Sydney Showgrounds; v Stars, Jan 20, SCG

The Sixers have gambled with the signing of Test stars Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood, banking on their squad doing the job in the regular season to have them well-placed for a run at the new five-team finals format by the time they get back from India. That's why the inclusion of Sean Abbott in an ODI squad for the first time since October 2014 hurts them. Abbott is seriously good in T20 cricket and, while he can be expensive, has a happy knack for taking bulk wickets. Perhaps the Sixers saw this coming with Abbott's impressive showing in Australia's T20 squad at the start of the summer, but the team will need to start the competition fast, with the men in magenta having just two home games with their full complement of players before that finals series. And having Nathan Lyon back in the side from January 8 onwards will give them a huge lift. The curve-ball is Hazlewood's hamstring injury that has ruled him out of the Boxing Day Test. If he doesn't come up for the SCG Test, which seems unlikely, he could make his return for the Sixers as early as January 5 to play one competitive fixture before the ODI tour.

Full squad: Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran (England), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Micky Edwards, Daniel Fallins, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Phillippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, James Vince (England)

Sydney Thunder

Players unavailable: None

ODI window fixtures: v Stars, Jan 9, MCG; v Hurricanes, Jan 11, Sydney Showgrounds; v Renegades, Jan 15, Manuka Oval; v Sixers, Jan 18, Sydney Showgrounds; v Thunder, Jan 20, Optus

Usman Khawaja's omission from the Australian ODI side is a surprise, but a welcome one for the Sydney Thunder who will rely on their skipper to provide the bulk of their batting firepower in BBL|09. Khawaja was a key player in Australia's World Cup campaign until injury struck, and he's been in electric one-day form for Queensland. He's not played a full Big Bash season since BBL|02 in 2012-13 but the Thunder will be hoping he can replicate his exploits that lead them to the BBL|05 title in 2015-16.

Full squad: Jonathan Cook, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Callum Ferguson, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (England), Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris (South Africa), Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain