KFC BBL|09

Big Bash implications from Australia's ODI squad

How today's announcement of a 14-man Australian ODI squad to tour India in mid-January impacts each of the BBL clubs

Dave Middleton

17 December 2019, 05:23 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo