Split camp no issue for our one-dayer preparation: Wade

Wade ramps up white-ball prep with SCG slog session

There was a sense of normality for half of Australia's limited-overs squad at the Sydney Cricket Ground yesterday in what is already a summer like no other.

Seven of Australia's Dettol ODI Series squad along with several members of the Australia A squad trained in the familiar surrounds of the iconic venue's outdoor nets, batting and bowling on the turf wickets before fielding practice on the outfield under the watchful eye of head coach Justin Langer.

Mitch Starc bowled fiercely, Matthew Wade favoured the aerial route and young gun Cameron Green had a solid hit-out before bowling a few overs and extracting steepling bounce from his near two-metre tall frame.

Across town, the other members of Australia's 18-man squad comprised of players returned from the Indian Premier League and undertaking a mandatory 14-day quarantine had their own training session, a mix of skills work and centre-wicket practice.

India's huge squad is in the same boat as the IPL Australians, but they do get to train as one unit for the upcoming three-match ODI series that is followed by three T20 internationals in quick succession.

The two Australian parties will become one late on Thursday night but for the next two days, Langer's charges will remain separated as they prepare for the first ODI on Friday at the SCG.

It is just one of the challenges facing the hosts this summer, which features controlled zones, hubs and a surplus of hand sanitiser.

Mitchell starc steams in wearing Australia's new training kit // Getty

While it is odd to have the squad split in two, wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade says the Australians have enough experience as a playing group to cope with the unusual preparation.

"We've been in situations like this a little bit before with Test tours being away and T20 taking place but it's obviously something completely different to something we've ever faced before," Wade told cricket.com.au on Tuesday.

"The positive is that we've all been playing cricket. It's not the offseason. We went to England when we hadn't done any cricket. We've either been back here playing first-class cricket or in the IPL.

"A little bit different but nothing I don't think will be an issue.

"India in quarantine they get to train together, that's a slightly different scenario to us.

"This group has been together a long time, especially the playing XI, so we turn up on Friday morning and everyone knows their role. There'll be no excuses from our end."

That consistency in personnel has Wade on the outer of Australia's ODI XI, with a rock-solid top four of David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne ahead of lower-order allrounders and gloveman Alex Carey.

The 32-year-old played the last of his 94 ODIs in October 2017 and jokes how only an injury would see him earn selection in the 50-over side.

But he is preparing to play in the three T20 internationals having played in Australia most recent T20 against England in Southampton, where he opened the batting in the absence of Warner and made 14 from nine balls in the five-wicket win.

"For the one-dayers, it gives me a little bit of time to get my game to go in one-day cricket and T20 cricket," he said.

"I think an injury or a player gets rested then they know I'll come in at the top of the order. If 'Kezza' (wicketkeeper Carey) gets injured then I'll take the gloves off him for a game.

"That's about the only way in at the moment."