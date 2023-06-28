'Pumped' Aussies out to silence big crowd for first T20

Aussie stars celebrate a rare Test win in style

Australia are determined to silence Edgbaston’s notoriously boisterous crowd for the second time in a fortnight when they meet England in the first Ashes T20I at the Birmingham venue on Saturday night.

Earlier this month it was Pat Cummins’ team who had the last laugh when they claimed a thrilling first Test win over England’s men; this time it will be Alyssa Healy’s Australia aiming to extend their lead in the multi-format Ashes to six points.

More than 17,000 tickets have already been sold for the match, which is on track to set a new attendance record for a bilateral women’s game in the United Kingdom, bettering the 15,187 who watched England play India at Lord's last year.

Australia vice-captain Tahlia McGrath knows the vast majority of those fans will not be on her side but is nonetheless relishing a return to the ground where her team won a Commonwealth Games gold medal just 11 months ago.

"I’m absolutely pumped about (the crowd), I can’t wait," McGrath told The Scoop podcast after the Australian squad arrived in Birmingham on Tuesday.

"We’re getting used to the crowds now, playing in India, a lot of us played in the WPL and even the crowds at Trent Bridge were really cool.

"That's what we love, playing in front of big crowds and yeah there’s probably going to be about 10 Aussie supporters in the crowd, but that's alright.

"It's still going to be an awesome atmosphere and a really cool experience.

"The Ashes is all everyone talks about (over here)."

QUICK SINGLE Litchfield eyes middle-order as Aussies switch to T20 mode

McGrath had a slightly less euphoric end to the Games compared to her teammates, after she was diagnosed with Covid on the morning of the gold medal match against India – although she was still permitted to play.

"My last memory here (in Birmingham) is everyone was celebrating and I was locked in my hotel room with Covid," she said.

"(But) good memories, very good memories. Edgbaston is a great place to play cricket.

"It's a lovely stadium and we won a Commonwealth Games gold medal here so it's good to be back."

Tahlia McGrath keeps her distance from teammates during the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal match // Getty

Australia will go into the opening T20I full of confidence following their 89-run Test victory at Trent Bridge but will confront an England team that needs to win five of the remaining six matches to take back the Ashes trophy.

Alyssa Healy played that Test with two fractured fingers and following the game the Australian captain was adamant she would be fit to play the upcoming three T20Is and three ODIs.

QUICK SINGLE Heroic Healy reveals full extent of injuries

Having watched her skipper play through a not insignificant amount of pain for five days, keeping wicket and scoring a match-defining half-century, McGrath does not expect to be getting tapped on the shoulder to step in as captain any time soon.

"Midge was always going to be out there (in the Test), she had this look in her eyes," McGrath said.

"You would have had to have dragged her off the field for her not to be out there.

"If I had to (captain), I'd do it but Midge is doing a very good job at the moment and it's going to take a bit to keep her off the park, so I'm quite happy in my role at the moment."

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Australia lead the multi-format series 4-0

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)