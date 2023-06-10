Captain and troops find rhythm after overcoming rust

Well-rested Marnus finds runs as Australian lead nears 300

For all the diligent drills and sustained spells undertaken by Australia's pace bowlers during a three-day training camp prior to the current World Test Championship Final, their lack of competitive cricket over recent months became obvious as India fought back on day three.

With India 6-152 within a minute of play getting underway on Friday, and still distantly adrift of Australia's first innings tally of 469, questions were being posed as to whether Pat Cummins would entertain the follow-on with his team seemingly certain of leading by 250 or more.

But that's when the 'rust' that had formed during the three-month hiatus most members of Australia's squad had undertaken since their previous Test assignment – against India in India – started to show.

A straightforward catch missed at gully by Cameron Green, more accustomed to tracking white balls during his intervening IPL stint than dark red Dukes in the Test arena, was bookended by far more difficult drops by Usman Khawaja and David Warner in the slips.

Then came Cummins' second successful lbw shout of the match to be annulled when it was revealed he had overstepped, two of the six no-balls Australia's skipper uncharacteristically delivered across the 20 overs he bowled in India's innings.

"He's lacking rhythm," a former Australia captaincy predecessor Ricky Ponting told journalists during the day when asked what might explain Cummins setting an unwanted personal benchmark for no-balls bowled.

"He hasn't played for three months and he's bowled six no-balls in this innings, two of them have cost him wickets.

"I just think it's because he's not back into full game mode, and not back into his full rhythm.

"As today went on, I did think he looked better and I think he'll be better in the second innings as well."

A squandered review for a catch behind followed off lower-order obstacle Shardul Thakur, who scored 51 and built an invaluable seventh-wicket stand of 109 with Ajinkya Rahane (89) that eventually lifted India to 296, rendering the follow-on poser obsolete.

And when Australia lost four wickets in the day's final session while increasing their first-innings lead of 173 by a further 123, the result of that 'rust' had become slightly more than cosmetic.

Cummins' new-ball partner Mitchell Starc echoed Ponting's view, noting the preparatory work he and his fellow quicks had undertaken prior to leaving Australia in late May and then on the ground at Formby (north of Manchester) and south London had them in good stead come game time.

Eyebrows were raised among some traditionalists about the absence of any warm-up matches on Australia's crammed two-month schedule in the UK, where they play five Ashes Tests in six and half weeks on top of the current WTC Final.

But reality dictates the traditional tour fixture has gone the way of button-up bowling boots and taking a fielder's word on whether they've completed a fair catch.

That's partly due to truncated schedules, but also because county teams rarely trotted out anything like their best XI thereby reducing the value of any centre-wicket practice.

The modern preference is for strictly organised, highly-competitive training sessions before and during overseas tours where team management and coaching staff can retain control of workloads and the pace (or otherwise) at which they unfold.

However, Starc conceded that while the bowling group had extracted all they wanted from the pre-game sessions, they struggled for rhythm in the white heat of a red-ball Test match, particularly on Thursday evening despite a scoreboard showing that was their more effective bowling stint.

"I think we all came into the game feeling pretty good," Starc said at the close of day three, with Australia 296 ahead.

"Certainly, the work we've done back home and then the work we had done through the time at Beckenham, everyone felt pretty good.

"The rhythm felt like it was there, but then the game-time rhythm is a little bit different.

"The fact that we still took 10 wickets and created more than 10 chances throughout the first innings is a good sign that we've got plenty of room to improve and get that rhythm back.

"We'll be better for the run."

It's also reasonable to assume Cummins shouldn't be plagued by a similar level of no-ball trouble in coming games, given the sight of him over-striding half a dozen occasions represented an aberration in his 50-Test career to date.

Indeed, the last time an Australia bowler sent down more illegal deliveries in the course of a Test innings was off-spinner Nathan Hauritz who transgressed eight times during the second dig of the 2010 match against New Zealand at Wellington.

And Green showed his dropped catch – thought to the be the first he's turfed since making his Test debut against India in 2020, and certainly the most catchable – was a similar irregularity by snatching a stunning one-handed grab to remove Rahane immediately after lunch.

That was when Australia got the show back on the road after a wasteful two hours prior to the break, where Rahane and Thakur had found the boundary on 12 occasions (including a towering six off Cummins that carried Rahane to 50) and India scored at almost five runs per over.

Despite Starc's assertion that "nothing really" was said about Australia's untidy bowling and fielding during the lunch break, batter Marnus Labuschagne clearly carried a different recollection to the pep talk delivered by the skipper prior to resumption.

And regardless of who's memory best serves, the scoresheet shows bowlers rallied and fielders responded as Australia captured India's final four wickets at a cost of 39 runs from 9.4 overs, ensuring their rivals will need to mount the biggest successful run chase staged at The Oval to win the Final.

"We made a bit of a meal of it in the morning, but I thought our bowlers were exceptional after lunch after we addressed that we were quite poor," Labuschagne told BBC Radio's Test Match Special, having finished the day unbeaten on 41.

"Not much needed to be said. Pat (Cummins) just addressed it, said we weren't good enough and we've all played enough cricket to know that was fair.

"They got straight back into their length quickly, and got us back in it.

"With the hard new ball, there is plenty in it, more so going up and down than it is going sideways."

And although batting against the pace bowlers is proving both problematic and painful, as Labuschagne learned after copping multiple blows to his fingers during his three-hour stay at the crease on Friday evening, another threat may be looming.

With temperatures in the high 20s forecast for London on the final two days of the WTC Final, and the slight possibility of thunderstorms within that period, Starc believes spinners Ravindra Jadeja (India) and Nathan Lyon (Australia) might prove influential on the eventual result.

"It's certainly showing more signs of inconsistency as we go on," Starc said of The Oval pitch that has exhibited variable bounce since day one. It's staying a bit low, with obviously a few jumping up.

"It seems to have been a good toss to lose. It's supposed to be 29 (Celsius) tomorrow and a bit of sunshine on the weekend, so it might just play a few more tricks as the game goes on."

World Test Championship Final

June 7-11: Australia v India, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

