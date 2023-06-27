Cloud cover could decide Aussies' pace personnel

Pat Cummins hasn't revealed the make-up of Australia's starting line-up for the second Test because he wants to see how the Lord's pitch looks closer to Wednesday's starting time, but he might face an even more significant quandary once the playing XI has been finalised.

Cummins conceded today that while the number of players in the mix had been whittled "down to 12", no decision had been made by selectors as to which of the fast-bowling triumvirate of Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc would be deemed surplus to requirements.

But he also admitted the variable that may come into play for selectors is London's weather, with the presence of heavy cloud cover that is forecast for Wednesday potentially altering further the nature of the Lord's track that appeared heavily grassed two days out from the coin toss.

If that mat of live grass remains when the rival skippers Cummins and Ben Stokes exchange team sheets prior to Wednesday morning's toss, there's a strong chance the captain afforded the choice might opt to bowl first.

And if conditions appear conducive to swing and seam movement off the surface as historically accompanies cloud cover and high humidity in north London, then Australia's attack might be tailored for just that contingency.

It's the sort of 'overheads' (aka weather) that lends itself to the laser-like accuracy and subtle skills of Hazlewood and Boland rather than the pace and bounce of Starc who, while a renowned swinger of the ball, is often at his most potent on drier surfaces due to his greater air speed.

"We'll work it out tomorrow, give the wicket another day, see what they do with it, see what the weather's like," Cummins said when asked if Australia were looking to make changes to the team that won by two wickets at Edgbaston last week.

"I thought everyone who played last week did a great job.

"We've got Starcy there obviously who didn't play last week who comes into the conversation as well.

"So we'll work it out … probably by the end of (today)."

Cummins also acknowledged that, unlike many parts of the world where the nature of a pitch dictates who is best suited to play on it, the intangible effects of weather patterns in the UK make that a key criterion for decision-making.

He cited the example of last week's series opener played on what he described as "the flattest wicket they've ever had at Birmingham since records began", which suddenly became a batting minefield when thunder clouds descended on Edgbaston on the third afternoon.

In that 20-minute period, the ball began misbehaving like at no other time before or after on the bone-dry surface, and Cummins and Boland proved near unplayable as both England's openers perished in quick succession.

With the prospect of similarly foreboding weather hovering about for much of day one at Lord's ahead of possible evening rain, Australia seem set to delay naming their final XI until the morning's coin toss in order to maximise any overhead advantage, however fleeting.

"I think it's a factor … we'll see," Cummins said when asked if the level of cloud cover might impact decision-making over the starting XI.

"But things like the toss, you definitely take into account weather for that day.

"There's a bit of grass there.

"I think it might be similar to the Irish Test match that was here a few weeks ago."

Cummins' comparison to the pitch for England's one-off Test against Ireland in early June might prove instructive for what happens at the coin toss.

In that match, England opted to bowl first and duly reduced their opponents to 4-78 at lunch on day one before closing out a 10-wicket win inside three days.

It also followed a distinctly recent trend that is sharply at odds with Lord's carefully cultivated, occasionally stifling, adherence to haughty tradition.

For much of the famous ground's first 100 years as a Test venue, stretching back to its maiden match in 1884, it was considered folly to field first on a pitch regarded as true for batting unless weather dictated otherwise.

It wasn't until 1909 that Australia skipper Monty Noble became the first to send his rivals in upon winning the toss at Lord's – a maverick move rewarded with a nine-wicket win – but it gained no traction as a tactic.

Another 27 years passed before an England captain dared similar boldness, with Gubby Allen inserting India in the not-yet-independent nation's fifth Test appearance, and then Len Hutton did likewise to an equally outgunned Pakistan playing their first Test on England soil in 1954.

But for the next two decades, the only time Test captains considered sending in their rivals was when rain was around, such as the 1964 Ashes encounter where Ted Dexter inserted Australia after the first two days were washed out.

That wisdom then rapidly changed through the 1980s and, since the turn of this century, captains have been falling over themselves to bowl first at cricket's home with 25 of 46 Tests (54 per cent) featuring that tactic for nine wins, 11 losses and five draws.

In the 98 Tests played at Lord's prior to 2000, there were just 18 occasions (18.3 per cent) when the skipper winning the toss didn't automatically bat, with half of those coming in the decade from 1981.

That was before 1990 when India's Mohammed Azharuddin sent in England, only for them to pile on 4(dec)-653 which put paid to the practice for a while.

The likelihood of a more bowler-friendly surface this week seems set to prevent England's selectors from changing the XI they took into the opening Test, although they have already abandoned the tradition adopted under their 'Bazball' ethos of naming their team two days prior to each Test.

The hosts will reportedly resist the urge to include their fastest bowler, Mark Wood, using the same logic that would see Starc again overlooked, with the pitch expected to assist subtle seam movement rather than raw pace.

And spinner Moeen Ali bowled for around 20 minutes at England's main training session on Monday without exhibiting any obvious signs of discomfort from the blister that developed, and then split open, on his spinning finger during his heavy first-Test workload.

In the wake of Australia's final-hour win at Edgbaston, men's team coach Andrew McDonald admitted he had been surprised at the treatment dished out to Boland who conceded runs to England's blazing bats at the previously unprecedented rate of around one per ball.

But Cummins today indicated that, given the ultra-aggressive approach England have vowed to continue despite their defeat last week, Australia was not overly concerned if bowlers' figures blew out provided they were claiming wickets in the process.

"You feel like you're going to average about similar to what you normally do, it's just going to happen a little bit faster," Cummins said of the 'Bazball' approach to playing the game at fast-forward.

"So I think you'd look at conditions, and who do you think is going to create the most opportunities.

"Obviously, everyone's not hoping to go for six runs an over, but if it does (happen), it's not the end of the world."

Australia's contrastingly steady-as-she-goes approach to batting also won't alter in the face of England's onslaught.

Furthermore, they will have noted reports 40-year-old James Anderson felt stiff after bowling 38 overs at Edgbaston – his first Test since suffering a groin injury earlier in the current summer – and the fact his fellow seamer Stuart Broad (who turned 37 last week) was forced to send down 44 overs in total.

If that workload is replicated at Lord's, the veteran duo might struggle to bounce back for the third match of the series at Headingley that begins just four days after the scheduled end of the second Test.

"I've played a lot of Tests back-to-back, and you certainly feel much fresher when in the first Test match, you've had a big gap in between both innings or you only bowled 30 (overs) as opposed to 40 or 50," Cummins said.

"Our number one goal when we go out there is to score runs and if it takes longer, it doesn't matter to us.

"And you could probably argue we weren't at our best either last week, but we've been really successful over the last two years by just playing our own way.

"That's up-tempo sometimes, it's reining it in at other times, and I thought we managed our tempos really well last week.

"When we had to attack we really went for it, but there's other times where we just had to suck it up and wait."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood