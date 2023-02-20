Cummins returns home, Hazlewood ruled out of tour

Australia captain Pat Cummins is leaving the ongoing Qantas tour of India due to a serious family illness, while Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the tour due to injury.

Cummins led the Aussies in their second Test defeat this week in Delhi, where India retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy by taking a 2-0 series lead.

The fast bowler was en route to Sydney on Sunday but is expected to get back to India in time to play the final two matches in Indore and Ahmedabad.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald has however revealed Hazlewood is heading home to continue his rehabilitation from an Achilles complaint that has sidelined him from the first two Tests.

Hazlewood has been ramping up his bowling at training in recent weeks but hasn’t been able to shake the injury and will instead continue his recovery at home in Sydney.

An Australian team spokesperson said the paceman is not expected to be available for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield.

The visitors have better news for Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc, with McDonald declaring Green 100 per cent fit for the third Test while Starc is also in line to play.

Both are on the mend from serious finger injuries. Green was close to being available for the Delhi Test, while McDonald said Starc had been available despite not being 100 per cent fit.

Matthew Kuhnemann was ultimately selected instead as a third spinner, performing well in his debut Test.

Kuhnemann claims Kohli for massive maiden scalp

Breakout spin star Todd Murphy was managing a side injury during the Delhi Test but McDonald expressed optimism he would be right for the Indore Test beginning March 1.

“He had a slight niggle in the side,” McDonald told reporters on Monday.

“It looks as though the timeframe between now and the next Test should be enough to resolve that.

“So he'll have not a test but he'll have a good workout two days before … it looks good.”

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-11: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-19: India won by six wickets

March 1-5: Third Test, Indore, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat