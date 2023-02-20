India v Australia Tests - Men

Cummins returns home, Hazlewood ruled out of tour

Australia captain Pat Cummins has headed back to Sydney due to a serious family illness while Josh Hazlewood's tour is over

Louis Cameron in Delhi

20 February 2023, 05:26 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo