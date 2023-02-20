Hard to tame: Aussies rue wagging Indian tail

'We could have applied ourselves more': Cummins

Pat Cummins admits the extra sting in India's tail was a decisive factor for a second straight Test, with Australia left wondering how they can narrow a widening chasm between the two sides.

Their day-three implosion with the bat in Delhi has dominated headlines but the Aussies might well have avoided being in position where every second-innings run was so critical had their bowlers been more effective in closing out an Indian first innings that at one point saw the hosts at 7-139, trailing by 124.

Instead, Axar Patel, who from numbers eight and nine has scored more runs in this series than any of the Australian batters, and Ravichandran Ashwin ensured the hosts finished just one shy of first-innings parity.

It was a similar story in Nagpur, where India's last five batters scored exactly half their first-innings total of 400.

"It's probably been the difference in both games. For sure (it's an issue)," Cummins told reporters after India ensured the Border-Gavaskar Trophy had been retained.

"Again they batted very well. They're guys who have scored Test hundreds. I thought our plans were pretty sound most of the time and unfortunately they built a partnership.

"A couple of those times (during) the first two days it felt like if you got yourself in, it was going to get easier, the ball was getting softer and older as well.

"It's something we'll look at. It's disappointing – those small margins in both games end up making a pretty big difference."

All three of Axar (who is averaging 79 with the bat in this series), Ashwin (30) and Ravindra Jadeja (48), are currently averaging more than Marnus Labuschagne (29.75) and Steve Smith (23.66), Test cricket's two top-ranked batters.

It is some luxury to have essentially nine capable batters and five genuine bowlers, especially when Australia are missing their most talented allrounder in a generation, Cameron Green, due to a finger injury.

By comparison to India's lower-order success, Cummins' first-innings hand of 33 in the second Test marked the only time an Australian bowler has scored more than 10 in this series.

"They're not the 'lower order', let's get that clear – Axar and (Ashwin) could easily bat in the top six in a few teams in Test cricket around the world in my eyes," Nathan Lyon said on Saturday. "They have a very long top order, let's just say that."

Australia's struggles against India's tail go back further.

Ashwin memorably held Australia at bay for more than three hours in Sydney during the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy series to hang on for a draw in a match otherwise dominated by the hosts.

India's lower-order's resistance was even more important for their famous win at the Gabba when debutant Washington Sundar and second-gamer Shardul Thakur teamed up for an unlikely 123-run seventh-wicket stand.

Thakur then added 22 vital runs on the final day to help Rishabh Pant to steer their side home to an all-time Test series win.

Jadeja, the runaway favourite to be Player of the Series in the ongoing campaign, has risen to become a bona fide top-six batter after starting his career as merely a handy tail-ender.

The left-hander averaged 20.70 with the bat in his first 17 Tests. Since then, he has averaged 45.19.

It is a direct contrast to Cummins' decline as a batter. The start of his career began much like Jadeja's, averaging 20.70 in his first 22 Tests. But in his last 27 Tests, he is averaging 11.46 per innings.

Australia's other senior bowler who has played in this series, Lyon, has also seen his batting go downhill. His average has gone from 15.52 from his fist 54 Tests to 11.20 from his last 63.

"It's a big plus to have your batting go as deep as possible. It is something we've been trying to get for many years," said India skipper Rohit Sharma.

"Luckily in these three guys (Axar, Ashwin and Jadeja) we have that. It gives you that advantage as well when the bowlers are a little tired after bowling 60-70 overs, these guys come in and play some shots.

"All of them are quite talented – they can take on the bowlers and that gives you an opportunity to put the pressure back on the opposition.

"With these three guys it's actually quite a blessing for us because they're damned good bowlers … it holds us in good stead moving forward, especially in these conditions. Because of the pitches we are playing on, we need the batting to go as long as possible."

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: India won by six wickets

March 1-5: Third Test, Indore, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat