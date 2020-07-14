Aussies bound for international assignments

Dan Christian hopes to soon join Nottinghamshire, while several other Australians are due to feature in the Caribbean Premier League

Louis Cameron

14 July 2020, 01:30 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo