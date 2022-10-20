ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Aussies weigh up options with Inglis to be ruled out

Australia pondering whether to play without back-up 'keeper and rebalance their World Cup squad with freak golf injury set to see Josh Inglis ruled out of tournament

Louis Cameron in Sydney

20 October 2022, 09:46 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo