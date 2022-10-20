Aussies weigh up options with Inglis to be ruled out

Australia were scrambling for a replacement for their backup wicketkeeper and versatile batting dynamo Josh Inglis, who looks set to be replaced in Australia's World Cup squad after his freak golfing mishap.

Selectors were meeting Thursday morning to discuss replacement options for Inglis, who is expected to miss about a fortnight after the metal handle of a 6-iron club snapped on impact and left him with a badly cut right hand.

There was relief as a hand specialist confirmed the 27-year-old had not suffered any tendon damage meaning he is expected to be out for weeks rather than months.

But a two-week injury would render him unavailable for nearly the entire group stage of the tournament, leaving selectors little choice but to find a replacement.

International Cricket Council rules dictate that once Inglis has been replaced in the 15-player squad, he cannot come back in unless there is another injury.

While Inglis was never going to play in Saturday's tournament opener against New Zealand over first-choice gloveman Matthew Wade, his diverse range of skills made him an important reserve option.

The Aussies must now consider which of those are most essential.

Josh Philippe, Alex Carey and Ben McDermott are the most credentialed keeper-batters, but while all three have shone as openers in the KFC BBL, none have the same middle-order dynamism of Inglis.

Cameron Green has had limited exposure lower down the order as well, having impressed as an opener in recent weeks, but could earn the nod based purely on talent and potential.

Speaking on SEN Radio, coach Andrew McDonald said Green was " definitely a discussion point".

"Anyone that can bat anywhere in the order and can give you a few handy overs can give you a different look if something were to go wrong with your top seven batters," McDonald said.

McDonald had been among the Australian group playing at New South Wales Golf Club with Inglis on Wednesday morning, describing in detail how the unusual injury occurred.

"An incredibly freak accident to Josh, unfortunately – playing the 2nd hole, a short par 3, he hit a 6 iron and as he made contact with the ground the shaft snapped around the grip area and cut into his hand," McDonald said.

"It's not looking good for Josh. We've got a bit of work to do and a bit of a problem to solve this morning around our backup keeper and also a backup batter, (with Inglis) potentially not going to take any part in the World Cup.

"It's damage to the palm of the hand, which is less than ideal in his right hand, so where he'd be gripping the bat and if he did have to 'keep, the ball would be impacting that area.

"He saw a hand specialist yesterday, thankfully, there's no tendon damage. That's the positive out of the negative, that there's no tendon damage, and they've been able to stitch it up and clean up the wound and let the healing begin.

"But we know that the timeframe, and how quickly these games are going to come around, that puts his part in the World Cup in jeopardy big time."

Aussies' clever ploy to avoid over-rate penalty

McDonald suggested paceman Nathan Ellis could also be considered. The right-armer would give the squad a fifth fast bowler and another strong death bowling option.

The coach insisted they were not necessarily set on replacing Inglis with another 'keeper.

"You've got a little bit more scope than that," McDonald said.

"We've got to work out what a squad would look like going into a World Cup without a backup keeper and, and the scenario that (if) Matthew Wade were to get injured on the morning of the game, what would you do there."

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures

Oct 22: v New Zealand, SCG, 6pm AEDT

Oct 25: v 1A, Optus Stadium, 10pm AEDT

Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Oct 31: v 2B, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Click here for a full 2022 T20 World Cup fixture