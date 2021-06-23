West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Sydney cluster forces Windies-bound stars into travel rejig

Mitch Starc and Josh Hazlewood among the NSW players who have been forced to change their pre-tour plans as Bangladesh confirms biosecurity arrangements for Aussie tour

Cricket Network

23 June 2021, 06:11 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo