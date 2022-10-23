'This is what we love': Aussies embrace Cup pressure

NZ silence SCG as Conway, Phillips’ inspire huge win

Allrounder Marcus Stoinis believes Australia thrive on the pressure they have now heaped upon themselves with a first-up T20 World Cup defeat to New Zealand.

Last night's loss – and the lopsided scoreline – means the hosts and defending champs are already in a precarious position in the tournament, despite having only played one match; if fellow Group One heavyweights New Zealand and England don't drop points against Ireland, Sri Lanka or Afghanistan, Australia will need to win against those three teams and also beat England if they are to stand a chance of progressing into the semi-finals.

QUICK SINGLE Defeat leaves Aussies needing to channel legends of '99

And while that scenario remains very much a hypothetical at this point – with the Afghans, the in-form Irish, and the Asian Cup champs Sri Lanka all out to make statements of their own – Stoinis insists the Australians are drawing strength from the 'must-win' scenario their campaign has now taken on.

"I saw 'Wadey' (Matt Wade) spoke about that as well," Stoinis said, referencing a cricket.com.au story in which the 'keeper-batter said he had always performed at his best when the chips were down.

"At the end of the day this is what we love to do – we know that we've performed under pressure. We know that when our backs are against the wall we can pull out the performances we want.

"We trust ourselves and we trust each other. I think sometimes the environment helps create a bit of that."

Australia were unfancied going into last year's ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and emerged victorious after a hiding by England in the group stages meant they only progressed to the final four on net run rate.

Then in the semi-final against Pakistan, Stoinis and Wade snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a remarkable late stand of 81 from 40 balls.

That win, which was followed by a thumping eight-wicket success over New Zealand in the final, appeared to instil the belief that Stoinis referenced, and captain Aaron Finch last night insisted one defeat to open the tournament was not cause for a major reshuffling of the deck.

Phillips gets airborne to reel in outrageous outfield catch

"We still feel as though we have the right structure of team and we've got the right players to win the World Cup," Finch said ahead of Tuesday's match against Sri Lanka at Perth Stadium. "Whether you go in with an extra spinner or an extra quick, that's the only real decision to be made."

Head coach Andrew McDonald was similarly unwilling to hit the panic button so early in his side's campaign, despite the significance of the defeat to the Black Caps, which has left the hosts with a net run rate of -4.45.

QUICK SINGLE Australia thrashed in Cup opener as NZ land huge blow

"We're one game into the tournament," McDonald said. "There are going to be other results that potentially shift everyone's thinking.

"The only thing that's clear for us is the next game in Perth against Sri Lanka."

The Australians head west being somewhat familiar with the expected conditions, having played a lead-up match at Perth Stadium against England a fortnight ago.

Finch's team lost that high-scoring affair by eight runs, while Sri Lanka are yet to play at the venue in any format.

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures

Oct 22: New Zealand defeat Australia by 89 runs

Oct 25: v Sri Lanka, Optus Stadium, 10pm AEDT

Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Oct 31: v Ireland, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Click here for a full 2022 T20 World Cup fixture