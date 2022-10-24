'Fired-up' big three with point to prove in Perth

'Don't have a choice': Aussies embrace backs against the wall

Australia's pacemen have a point to prove after their brutal T20 World Cup welcome, with Sri Lanka warned to expect a "fired up" big three on one of cricket's bounciest wickets.

Fearless young gun Finn Allen blindsided three of the men's game's leading fast bowlers with a devastating early onslaught against the new ball that set the tone for New Zealand's World Cup final revenge act on Saturday.

Playing at the SCG where all three have grown up playing, Mitchell Starc (14 off his first over), Josh Hazlewood (15) and Pat Cummins (17) coughed up 46 from the opening three overs of the tournament in the biggest defeat the Aussies have suffered in a home T20I.

Mitch Marsh, who will rejoin the pace cartel for Tuesday's clash at Perth Stadium having confirmed he is right to bowl again after an ankle injury, tipped an aggressive comeback.

"We know the big three bowlers when they get going, they're very hard to stop. After the other night we'll see a big response from them," Marsh told reporters.

"We got jumped in the first four overs over in that Powerplay for sure. Finn Allen played unbelievably well.

"They're three of the best fast bowlers that Australia's ever had, three of the best in the world (at the moment).

"All the best players in the world bounce back from setbacks – I mean that's a pretty minor setback – but I'm sure they'll be fired up.

"(On) a fast and bouncy wicket, so hopefully they'll be fired up and ready to go."

The quicks will be licking their lips at the tinge of green to the fresh drop-in pitch that has been prepared for Perth's second game of the tournament, after England beat Afghanistan at the venue on the weekend.

Hazlewood should be particularly excited for the match-up given his formidable T20I record against Sri Lanka; 14 wickets at 10.57 in seven games, going at just 5.28 runs per over.

The fact the Aussies can now throw five different pace bowlers at opponents with Marsh and Marcus Stoinis both back bowling after recovering from injury is important for captain Aaron Finch given they are potentially only one more slip-up away from their tournament being over.

"I've offered to bowl the first over but I keep getting shut down," joked Marsh, a Perth local who holds a formidable batting strike-rate of 154 at the venue.

"We try and get one over out of out of 'Stoin' or myself, or even Maxi at times in the Powerplay. It's just about being flexible throughout the middle (overs), depending on how the game goes.

"With me bowling, it gives us that added flexibility of myself, Maxi or Stoin to get four overs out and we can bowl anywhere."

The reigning T20 champions are confident conditions will suit them more than injury-ravaged Sri Lanka, who are missing the leading paceman in Dushmantha Chameera while a host of other players went down during the first round of the tournament.

Their leading spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshanna therefore become even more crucial to restricting Australia.

Theekshanna has a strong record in this country, with 12 wickets at 18.16 and an impressive economy rate of 6.38 given he often bowls in the Powerplay, while Hasaranga has been more of a mixed bag against Australia.

The star leg-spinner who stole Adam Zampa's IPL spot last year has had some expensive outings – his economy rate of 9.46 against the Aussies is way above his career T20I mark of 6.61 – which could embolden his opponents in their must-win match.

Hasaranga was a handful on Australia's tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year but Marsh believes it could be more difficult for both him and Theekshanna in Perth.

"I know for a fact that it won't be spinning as much as what it was over there," said Marsh.

"We play spin very well certainly in Australian conditions, so I'm looking forward to that challenge.

"We know that they've got two world class bowlers and Sri Lanka are a very dangerous side so we have to get our matchups right.

"Hopefully spin doesn't play a huge factor at Perth Stadium, and we can look to really attack them. They're two key bowlers – if we can get on top of them, we'll be ahead of the game."

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's fixtures

Oct 22: New Zealand beat Australia by 89 runs

Oct 25: v Sri Lanka, Perth Stadium, 10pm AEDT

Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Oct 31: v Ireland, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Click here for the full 2022 T20 World Cup fixture