Australia ready to take on entire nation in Final

'We're ready to execute': Aussies 'pumped' for final

When the sun rose in Cape Town on Saturday morning, a queue was already forming outside Newlands Stadium, full of cricket fans eager to snap up what is suddenly the hottest ticket in town.

A fresh batch of tickets for Sunday’s T20 World Cup final went on sale following South Africa’s history-making semi-final win over England, and the only way to secure a spot was to line up in person.

By late afternoon, the game was declared a sell-out.

The queue stretched beyond the length of the stadium along Campground Road when Australia rolled up to training mid-morning, a visual reminder that it will not only be the 11 South Africans on the field they will need to overcome if they are to win a sixth World Cup title.

The 15,000-odd capacity Newlands Cricket Ground is a far cry from the 86,174 who filled the MCG in 2020, but half that number created a deafening and electric atmosphere during the thrilling conclusion to the semi-final.

Australia recently had a taste of that sort of opposition support playing in front of 47,000 fans in India, and skipper Meg Lanning said her team would embrace the occasion, even if their own fans in attendance will be a very small minority.

"You naturally expect everybody to be going for South Africa, it's their home World Cup and they deserve their opportunity to play off in the finals, so we know sort of what we're up against," Lanning said.

"We'll have to make sure we focus on what we can control … we spoke a little bit about just embracing (that) and I think in the past, we've always dealt really well with situations like this, just focusing on what we can control and what we're doing.

"It's not scary, it's not something we're not looking forward to, we're actually really pumped to get out here and play at an incredible venue, it's one of my favourite places I've been to, so we're just looking to go out there, play our way and hopefully we can get the job done."

For Sune Luus and her South African team, Sunday will be about harnessing the energy of their home crowd as they attempt to pull off what would be victory against Australia for the first time in any format, while simultaneously making sure they do not become overawed by the occasion.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the game, Luus – who has led the Proteas for more than 12 months on an interim basis while Dane van Niekerk was injured but was only handed the role full time shortly before the start of this tournament – said remaining calm would be critical.

"That's a feeling you can't really put into words, it's something we never thought would happen in our country, people standing in queues to buy tickets for a women's cricket match," Luus said.

"I think that's just where we are as a country at the moment and that's where women's sport is growing to … it's something very, very special, and I'm hoping once this World Cup is finished and we play normal series and normal matches in South Africa, the crowd won't be any different, and the vibe and the positive energies will be the same.

"Yesterday we said obviously it's a big occasion and everybody was hyped up and excited … but I think for us it's just to stay as calm as possible, stay focused on what we do best and trust our skills and abilities and the result will take care of itself."

On paper, the match-up is heavily weighted towards Australia, who are vying for their sixth T20 World Cup title from eight events.

In six T20I meetings, the Proteas have never beaten the world’s top-ranked team. The closest they have come in any format was a tied ODI in 2016.

Australia have lost just one T20I since March 2021, while first-time finalists South Africa are the fifth-ranked team in the world and had to scrap their way to the final via two group stage defeats.

But Lanning has been in this position before, and knows history can mean little when it comes to tournament finals.

West Indies had never beaten Australia when the sides met in the 2016 T20 World Cup final in Kolkata, but Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews led their team to a famous victory.

"We're expecting a very close game," Lanning said.

"There's going to be moments of momentum with us and with South Africa as well.

"And it's just about riding those waves and then when you get the opportunity to really put the foot down, then we need to make sure we're ready to take that."

South Africa’s six-run win over England on Friday saw them finally shake off a hoodoo that has seen their senior men’s and women’s teams lose 11 World Cup semi-finals without making a decider.

On Sunday, they could make history by going a step further and claiming their first piece of ICC silverware.

Asked if she had a message for those not yet on the Proteas bandwagon, Luus was blunt: "Being in the final, I don't think we can do much more to show that we are serious about women's cricket in this country.

"I think if you don't take women's cricket seriously now, then I guess there's no hope for whoever you are.

"You have to get on the train of women's cricket or I don't know, go play soccer or something."

