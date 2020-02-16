Ashes cauldron has Aussies prepared for Jo'burg return

Cummins offers Aussie update as T20 squad lands in SA

Three months of taunts from English supporters last year means Australia's players are ready for whatever South African fans throw at them over the next three weeks, according to fast bowler Pat Cummins.

Australia arrived in Johannesburg early on Saturday morning (AEDT) for the first time since the ball-tampering saga two years ago, landing at the same OR Tambo airport that former skipper Steve Smith was escorted through after the scandal erupted.

The Australians aren't naïve as to what to expect this weekend at the famously hostile Wanderers ground in the city's north for the start of their three-match T20 series against the Proteas.

But Cummins says the unfriendly reception the Australian players were given by England's fans during the World Cup and Ashes campaigns in the UK last year has them "100 per cent" prepared for more of the same over the coming weeks.

"We saw Davey (Warner) dominate the World Cup and Steve (Smith) dominate the Ashes with plenty of the crowds against them, so I'm sure it won't be a problem," Cummins said at the same Johannesburg hotel that the Australians stayed at two years ago, after Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft had abruptly left the tour.

"We'll probably give it a mention (in team meetings), like we did before the Ashes and World Cup. It's just about identifying it and having a bit of awareness so people can be prepared for it.

"But the guys who will probably cop it have been playing for a little while now so it's not something we haven't seen before.

"It's weird that's it's been two years (since the ball-tampering saga). It feels like not that long ago that we were back in this hotel.

"We've played a lot of cricket since that time and have played South Africa at the World Cup. I'm sure we'll cop a little bit from the fans but it's nothing we haven't copped before."

The return of the Australians to South Africa has put the behaviour of home supporters in focus this week, with Cricket South Africa's chief executive pleading with crowds to "respect our opponents".

The Australians took the heckling from England fans in their stride last northern summer, with Warner even turning out his trouser pockets in front of the raucous Edgbaston crowd during the first Test.

Cummins said humour can be used to extinguish the impact of fan sledging, but added it was up to the individual to decide how they handle the crowd hostility.

"I think each player finds their different way to deal with it," he said.

"I've had games where I've tried to get a bit fired up by the crowd and have ended up bowling rubbish, so I'm normally pretty quiet.

"But we'll see, it might be different game to game."

The conduct of some South African fans contributed to the ill-tempered nature of Australia's tour here two years ago and during last month's Test between England and South Africa at the Wanderers, Ben Stokes was fined for swearing at a Proteas supporter who had been abusing him from the stands.

CSA interim chief Jacques Faul said he would have no issue with spectators being evicted for poor behaviour in the coming weeks, but added ground security can only do so much.

"It's embarrassing when it happens," Faul told Fairfax of crowd misbehaviour.

"I would plead with South African fans to respect our opponents and don't go overboard with these things. It's competitive on the field, and we don't need it. Sport in general doesn't need that behaviour.

"Stupidity comes very natural to certain people. If someone misbehaves it's very tough. We have a very strict policy in terms of fan behaviour and we will evacuate people, but the damage will have been done."

The third match of this T20 series will be on February 26 at Newlands in Cape Town, marking Australia's return to the venue for the first time since the ball-tampering incident unfolded.

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: February 21 at Johannesburg. 3am AEDT (Feb 22), Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second T20: February 23 at Port Elizabeth 11.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third T20: February 26 at Cape Town. 3am AEDT (Feb 27), Fox Cricket & Kayo

First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo