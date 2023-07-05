Date set for Australia's Lord's return after Bairstow stumping

Australia will return to Lord's just 14 months after the Jonny Bairstow stumping in the second Ashes Test with the England and Wales Cricket Board today confirming the schedule for their 2024 international summer.

England will host Australia in three T20Is and five one-day internationals in September next year, a tour which will finish later in the year than any other Australian visit to the UK.

QUICK SINGLE Carey handed song-master role as PM has say on stumping

The fifth ODI will be held in Bristol on September 29, which is likely to be after the Australian domestic summer has already started.

Australia's previous latest visit to the UK was in 2009 when a seven-game ODI series that the visitors won 6-1 concluded at Chester-le-Street in Durham on September 20.

Next year's tour also looms as the five-time 50-over world champions' return to Trent Bridge, the venue where Alex Hales (147) and Jonny Bairstow (139) belted Australia for a then-record ODI score of 6-481 in 2018, which stood until England bettered it with 4-498 against the Netherlands last year.

The scoreboard after England's innings in the third ODI in 2018 // Getty

The white-ball tour, which follows the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies next June, gets underway with the first T20 international at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton on September 11.

Two more games in four days at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff and Old Trafford will follow before the tour switches to the longer white-ball format.

While Australia are yet to name a replacement for T20 skipper Aaron Finch following his international retirement earlier this year, Pat Cummins' 50-over side will begin the five-match series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on September 19.

Headingley, where Australia face England in the third Ashes Test beginning on Thursday, will host the second ODI, followed by matches at Chester-le-Street, Lord's and Bristol.

The tourists' received a hostile reception at the Home of Cricket on Sunday following Alex Carey's underarm stumping of Bairstow during England's fourth-innings run-chase and sparked a major disagreement between the Ashes rivals that's led to both nation's Prime Ministers weighing in.

Extraordinary Bairstow run out ignites final day of Ashes epic

Australia's last ODI against England at Lord's was during the 2019 World Cup where a Finch century inspired a 64-run win over eventual champions England.

Australia's next white-ball assignment following this year's Ashes series, which the visitors currently lead two-nil after the first two Tests, will be a three-match T20 and five-match ODI tour of South Africa beginning on August 30 that will serve as the start of their preparations for the 2023 World Cup in India from October.

White-ball stars Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh were today withdrawn from the Hundred in August where they were due to play with London Spirit, meaning they will be fresh for the tour of South Africa and the World Cup that follows.

Both players missed last summer's KFC BBL with the Stars and Scorchers respectively, with Maxwell breaking his leg last November and Marsh due to ankle surgery.

"In discussions with both players it was agreed that with a long campaign ahead, including two World Cups, it's in their best interests to be physically refreshed and at their best for the one-day World Cup and beyond," a Cricket Australia spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo.

2023 Qantas Tour of the UK

September 11: First T20I, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

September 13: Second T20I, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

September 15: Third T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester

September 19: First ODI, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

September 21: Second ODI, Headingley, Leeds

September 24: Third ODI, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

September 27: Fourth ODI, Lord's, London

September 29: Fifth ODI, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol