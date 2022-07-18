Aussies seek rust removal before gold hunt begins

King, Mooney keep Aussie juggernaut rolling

Australia came away with a thumping win over Ireland as they reacquainted themselves with the shortest format of the game but will spend the coming days ensuring the team are matching the lofty expectations the World Champions have come to expect of themselves.

With conditions at Bready Cricket Club significantly improved for the second Tri-Series fixture, a full 20-over match helped Australia get a more accurate gauge of where their T20 game is at as they get closer to a push for Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham.

And though a touch of rustiness can be expected after a limited lead-in to the series, after conceding 28 extras from the eight overs played in Saturday's washout, and another 11 wides and two no balls during Sunday's win, there's no doubt the Australian brains trust will be eager to see tighter bowling performances as the series continues.

Speaking after an unbeaten 45 off 33, opening batter Beth Mooney indicated that while the team are keen to take stock and explore the Irish countryside on Monday, the days to follow will be spent fine-tuning game plans and execution ahead of Thursday's repeat clash with Ireland.

"We probably just need to do the basics a little bit better," Mooney said after the nine-wicket win.

"We had a few more wides today, as well as some fumbles and missed chances in the field run-out wise, so I guess fine- tuning those things," Mooney said.

It was a hectic few days adjusting to different conditions and a new time zone since the Australian team touched down in Ireland last week and Mooney commended the way her team has been able to hit the ground running.

"We probably didn't have as much time as we would have liked, only two sessions before getting stuck into the games," Mooney said.

"But at the same time this is a great opportunity for us to adjust and adapt on the fly.

"We're really good problem solvers as a group, so for us to go out there and have to do it on the fly is really important coming into the Commonwealth Games."

The 27-year-old Mooney, who was absent from the T20I leg of the Women's Ashes with a fractured jaw, looked typically unruffled as she anchored Australia's chase in her first T20I since October.

Despite her eight-month hiatus from the format, Mooney is confident she can apply the slight tweaks required to her game to better suit her role at the top of Australia's T20I batting order, compared with her ODI role in the middle order.

"For me, it's just about knowing there's a little bit more time than you think, but still having that intent to score," Mooney said.

"You don't want to be chewing up too many balls in T20 cricket and leaving your teammates with a lot of work to do.

"So for me, it's about making sure I've got really good intent, trying to hit the ball hard along the ground early and opening up the field like that."

With only herself, Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy getting a bat on Sunday, Mooney also indicated there may be room for more experimenting heading into the back-half of the tri-series.

"Now that we've played Ireland, we might be able to have a few different plans as a batting group," said Mooney.

"We haven't played them for a long time so you have to come up with plans on the run and potentially spend a few extra balls than you would normally working that out, so we'll come together and have different plans and things that we need to work on."

Australia will have yet another opportunity to nail down their T20I plans on Thursday with another clash with Ireland at Bready Cricket Ground.

Australia's Tour of the UK, 2022

Australia's squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

T20 Tri-Series

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gul Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan

July 16: Australia v Pakistan: no result

July 17: Australia defeated Ireland by nine wickets

July 19: Ireland v Pakistan

July 21: Australia v Ireland

July 23: Australia v Pakistan

July 24: Ireland v Pakistan

All matches start 4pm local time (1am AEST) and played at Bready Cricket Club, Derry, Northern Ireland

Australia's T20 tri-series matches will be broadcast in Australia on Foxtel and Kayo Sports, while the games between Pakistan and Ireland can be watched via live stream here

2022 Commonwealth Games

July 29 v India (11am local time, 8pm AEST)

July 31 v Barbados (6pm local, 3am Aug 1 AEST)

August 3 v Pakistan (11am local, 8pm AEST)

Group A: Australia, India, Pakistan, Barbados

Group B: England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Semi-finals: August 6, 11am local (8pm AEST) and 6pm local (3am Aug 7 AEST)

Bronze medal match: August 7, 10am local (7pm AEST)

Gold medal match: August 7, 5pm local (2am Aug 8 AEST)

All matches played at Edgbaston Stadium