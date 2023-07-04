'Ruthless' Aussies not fazed with England 'closing the gap'

Australia will be ruthless in their pursuit of the Ashes, Megan Schutt says, with the tourists' sights set on not only winning the multi-format series but doing so as emphatically as possible.

Australia could officially retain the Ashes as soon as Wednesday evening's second T20I at The Oval, as they currently hold a six-nil lead in the points-based series after taking out the Test and opening 20-over game.

England meanwhile are in the unenviable position where they cannot afford to lose any of the remaining five games.

"The Test set us in a pretty good position but we still know we've got a lot of work to do," Schutt said on Monday.

"It was a pretty close game the other day and I think the Test was a really good ebb and flow of true Test cricket.

Schutt bowls at training ahead of the T20 series // Tristan Furney-cricket.com.au

"But this (multi-format series) is the true test playing out as we go across three formats ... and we'll see if they can keep pushing us throughout all three formats."

Wicketkeeper Amy Jones said after Saturday's four-wicket defeat to Australia at Edgbaston that England felt they were closing the gap on the world champions, and it was a sentiment fast bowler Lauren Bell echoed on Monday.

The Test at Trent Bridge was fiercely contested before Ashleigh Gardner rolled through England on day five, and Australia got home with a ball to spare in the first T20I, but never looked seriously in danger of being unable to reel in their target of 154.

But Schutt said the Australians were not concerned about perceived gaps between themselves and other teams.

"We want to win no matter what, so whether the gap's there or not our ambitions stay the same," Schutt said.

"There's going to be games where they're going to get closer than others and that gap is no doubt closing in some games, but at the same time we're still looking to evolve and play better cricket so that really doesn't concern us."

The South Australian also pointed to Australia's ability to seize the big moments as a factor that often proved the difference in close matches.

"That's a strength of ours (and) it is something you have to mentally work towards doing," she said.

"Learning how to win is really (part of that) … we try and be ruthless, and we try and identify those key moments and be really calm under pressure.

"We've won games in the past where we perhaps should have lost and I think that's a key strength of ours."

Both Bell and Schutt were asked for their takes on Alex Carey's dismissal of Jonny Bairstow on the final day of the second men's Test at Lord's.

Unsurprisingly the pace bowlers stuck to their respective party lines, with Bell saying: "Personally no, it wouldn't be the way we would want to play our cricket. It's happened now (but) as a team, we wouldn't we want to play that way."

A typically blunt Schutt was taking no prisoners when asked if she would be happy for Alyssa Healy to effect a similar stumping.

"It's a fair dismissal," she said.

"I'd be happy with any wicket that goes towards me, it's a stumping so it's another one for my stats so I'll take it.

"I think batters need to stay in their crease."

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia lead the multi-format series 6-0

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England T20 squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt