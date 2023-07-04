Women's Ashes - T20Is

'Ruthless' Aussies not fazed with England 'closing the gap'

Australia could retain the Ashes as early as Wednesday and seamer Megan Schutt says they want to win the multi-format series as emphatically as possible

Laura Jolly in London

4 July 2023, 01:13 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

