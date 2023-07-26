England v Australia ODIs - U19 Men

Talent-stacked squad picked for U19 tour of England

Australia Under-19 coach Anthony Clark says his squad couldn't wait for the unique challenge of playing cricket in England, as preparations ramp up for next year's World Cup

David Schout

26 July 2023, 01:50 PM AEST

@david_schout

