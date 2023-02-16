Selectors face spin conundrum as Sri Lankans vow to attack

Perry credits attitude, support as keys to her T20 evolution

Georgia Wareham's stunning return to international cricket is giving Australian selectors plenty to think about as the reigning champions prepare for Thursday's group game against Sri Lanka in Gqeberha.

Wareham produced a player-of-the-match showing in her first T20 game in 16 months on Tuesday, taking 3-20 in Australia's win over Bangladesh.

She was one of two leg-spinners in the Australian XI for the game at St George's Park alongside Alana King, after left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen made way for the Victorian's return.

Sri Lanka led by star skipper Chamari Athpaththu present a fresh challenge, and if selectors decide they need the experienced Jonassen in their attack, a tough call will need to be made.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ellyse Perry said she believed Australia could potentially play all four of Wareham, King, Jonassen and off-spin bowling allrounder Ashleigh Gardner in the same XI – a definite possibility given the spin-friendly conditions this late in the South African season.

"I think there's certainly a way (but) I'm really glad that I don't have to think about that," Perry said.

"That's obviously a discussion with the selection group.

"But we're really kind of fortunate to have that spin group and then you add Ash into that, obviously playing as a true allrounder.

"It's a good conundrum to have, but it's also a tricky one and it may come down to conditions, but it's nice not to be a part of that group making that decision."

Bangladesh made Australia toil for their target of 107 in Tuesday's game, the Aussies getting there with eight wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.

Perry said the conditions had suited the Tigers' slow spinners and tipped more of the same from Sri Lanka's attack on Thursday.

"I thought Bangladesh played especially well, particularly in terms of the way that they bowled," Perry said.

"I think it suited the conditions out here at St George's Park incredibly well and chasing a low total, it can be tricky at times and the way that Midge and Meg went about it I think was really quite professional in the end.

"In saying that, it's sort of nice to have another opportunity in the same conditions tomorrow against a similar attack.

"We've taken away some key learnings from that, we've had a good chat this morning and then it's just about trying to make some adjustments to the way that we play, particularly in our batting innings."

Australia will also be prepared for the threat posed by Sri Lanka skipper Athapaththu, who has made a habit of producing her best when taking on the world's top-ranked team.

She hit 50 from 38 deliveries the last time the sides played during the 2020 T20 World Cup and scored twin tons during her team's 2019 tour of Australia.

Australia have never lost to Sri Lanka but were forced to scrap for the points in that game at the WACA in 2020.

At one point they were 3-10 chasing 123 before Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes put together a match-saving partnership.

Chamari Athpaththu was a thorn in the Aussie side in the 2020 T20 World Cup // Getty

Fronting the media on Wednesday, Athapaththu said her side would take confidence from that performance and go into Thursday night's game with a 'nothing to lose' attitude.

"We played good cricket against Australia in the last (World Cup) … so the girls have good positive vibes in my team," Athapaththu said.

"This game is very crucial for both teams (but) we don't have any pressure because we are underdogs.

"Australia is a champion team so they have pressure from their side."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: v Bangladesh, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 15 AEDT)

Feb 16: v Sri Lanka, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 3pm local (12am Feb 17 AEDT)

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)