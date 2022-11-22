World Cup dream not over for 'unlucky' omissions

Missing Australia’s upcoming tour of India does not mean the T20 World Cup dream is over for the likes of Amanda-Jade Wellington and Erin Burns, according to national selector Shawn Flegler.

Australia named a 15-player group for next month’s five matches in Mumbai that featured eight pace bowlers, including former Irish speedster Kim Garth.

Flegler said that call was made due to several players dealing with niggles during the Weber WBBL, including Tahlia McGrath who has not bowled since missing two games with a back injury earlier this month, and with selectors keen to test new-ball combinations ahead of February’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

"We've got to manage some pace bowling options, we've got a couple of injuries that we're managing," Flegler told reporters on Tuesday morning.

"Megan Schutt missed a game last week for the Strikers, Heather Graham missed a couple of couple of games as well, Ellyse (Perry) is still coming back from her stress fracture and there's probably just a few there that we want to keep an eye on.

"Darcie Brown is still a young bowler that we want to make sure that she's peaking for the World Cup as well."

Wellington claims best-ever WBBL figures... again!

A bevy of pace bowlers might have raised some eyebrows given India’s reputation for favouring spin, but Australia’s previous experience of Brabourne Stadium, which hosts three of the five matches, in 2018 was that of flat wickets and a batting paradise.

With Australia expected to field the same three-pronged spin attack of Alana King, Ashleigh Gardner and Jess Jonassen throughout the series, and with the vacant batting roles left by Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes likely to be filled by bench players Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland, priority was given to flexibility – and experimentation – within the pace ranks.

Of the three changes from Australia’s Commonwealth Games squad, Wellington’s was the omission to raise eyebrows, with Meg Lanning continuing her break from cricket and Rachael Haynes’ retirement.

The leg-spinner did not play in Birmingham as Australia fielded an unchanged XI throughout the Games.

QUICK SINGLE WBBL Finals set for North Sydney, Karen Rolton Oval

"Amanda's unlucky … there's a few in that pace bowling group that we want to make sure we're looking after, and then that meant Amanda missed out this time," Flegler said.

"It's really clear that Amanda's still in the mix for World Cup selection, she's got that message.

"She has an opportunity to play in (state) cricket towards the back end of the year as well ... that was the message for her, that she probably wasn't going to get an opportunity on the Indian tour given that we've got three outstanding spinners at the moment in the team and they will most likely play all five games, so she was better off playing games back here in Australia and continuing to push her case."

Georgia Wareham could also be in contention for that World Cup squad; the two-time World Cup-winning leggie has not played in over 12 months after rupturing her ACL but is expected to return to state cricket in January.

Burns, Ecclestone produce match-winning partnership

Likewise, Flegler was adamant the door was not closed for either Burns or Georgia Redmayne at international level.

After missing the whole of WBBL|07 due to border closures, Burns has produced a career-best season for Sydney Sixers, hitting 294 runs at a strike rate of 147 within the middle order.

Redmayne likewise finished near the top of the runs table at the end of the regular season despite missing four matches with a hamstring injury.

"We had a good chat to Erin, she's still firmly in the mix for World Cup selection," Flegler said.

"We’re really pleased that she's come out and performed as strongly as she has in the WBBL.

"She's an experienced cricketer, she can come seamlessly into the squad if required, and provides a great middle-order batting option for us if that's the role that we require.

"We've got two world-class keepers in our squad already and so it doesn't probably make sense to have a third in your squad (in Redmayne) when you've got other batters that youcan give opportunities to as well.

"Certainly, the door's not closed on Georgia, that message is really clear, she's still on standby for this tour if something happens to Alyssa or Beth as keepers for the squad.

"There's lots of cricket coming up over the next 12 to 18 months as well."

Australia will travel to India on December 4 ahead of the opening game on December 9.

Australia's T20I tour of India

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

December 9, D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 10, 12.30am AEDT)

December 11, D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 12, 12.30am AEDT)

December 14, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 15, 12.30am AEDT)

December 17, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 18, 12.30am AEDT)

December 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 21, 12.30am AEDT)