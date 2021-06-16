West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Player pull-out sees selectors rethink World Cup plans

Absent stars provide an opportunity for World Cup hopefuls, as Trevor Hohns sounds a warning ahead of the ICC tournament

Andrew Ramsey

16 June 2021, 05:28 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo