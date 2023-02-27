ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

‘Hunted’ Aussies salute again, sealing unparalleled success

Securing an incredible sixth T20 World Cup title in South Africa, Australia's players and coach insist they’re still hungry for more

Laura Jolly at Newlands, Cape Town

27 February 2023, 08:05 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo