ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Aussies leave out Agar, elect to bowl in T20 opener

Australia opt for three quicks and leave out their top-ranked T20I bowler for the T20 World Cup clash against South Africa

Louis Cameron

23 October 2021, 08:35 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

