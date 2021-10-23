Aussies leave out Agar, elect to bowl in T20 opener

Watch all T20 World Cup matches live and exclusive on Fox Cricket, available on Kayo Sports.

Australia have made a big call at the selection table for their T20 World Cup opener against South Africa, leaving out their top-ranked T20 International bowler Ashton Agar.

Skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl first at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium for the afternoon match, with the Aussies picking all three of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

That meant there was no room for Agar, the left-arm spinner who, at No.6 on the ICC’s T20I bowling rankings, is one of only two Australians in the top 10 alongside leggie Adam Zampa (No.7).

Finch labelled it a “brutally tough selection” at the toss, with Agar having been Australia’s most frugal T20I bowler since the 2016 World Cup with an economy rate of 6.57.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klassen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

It is a big vote of confidence in vice-captain Pat Cummins, who was a late arrival into the Australian camp having stayed back in Sydney with his wife Becky for the birth of their first child, Albie, and only played in one of the pre-tournament warm-up games.

That game, a comprehensive defeat to India on Wednesday, was his first match in any format since April.

This match will be the first time pace trio Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood have played in a T20I together.

pic.twitter.com/fvyu2wEWKx 46% - Mitchell Starc ( @CricketAus ) forced a false shot rate of 46% from batters from his 57 deliveries during the last T20I series between Australia and South Africa in February 2020, the highest of any bowler to bowl more than a single over in the series. Starve. #T20WorldCup October 23, 2021

Unlike Australia, South Africa have picked two spinners with Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi both in the XI.

Kane Richardson, Mitchell Swepson and Josh Inglis are the other Australian squad members to miss.

Mitch Marsh is listed to bat at three, a role he thrived in during the winter tours, ahead of Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis in the middle order.

As flagged by Finch on Friday, Australia are taking just the four specialist bowlers and relying on Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell to make up the balance of the overs.

Coach Justin Langer has made no secret of the fact he prefers to pick five specialist bowlers.

Australia’s selection also showed strong backing from the short-format skills of Josh Hazlewood, who once went six years in the prime of his career playing just four T20s at any level.

Remarkably, more than half of his 17 career international T20s came this year on tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh.

The right-armer is fresh off an Indian Premier League campaign, the second half of which was played in the UAE on the same grounds hosting the World Cup, and was a mainstay for tournament champions Chennai Super Kings.

Australia’s preparation for this campaign has been patchy, given they have played no recent bilateral cricket – their last match, a T20 against Bangladesh, came nearly three months ago – and of their squad members, only Hazlewood and Maxwell were regulars in the recent IPL.

Openers David Warner and Finch are both underdone; the former has scored just three runs in his last four innings while the latter is coming off knee surgery having been forced to fly home from Australia’s tour of the Caribbean in July.

Despite them coming off five consecutive bilateral series defeats, there is however a renewed optimism over Australia’s T20 hopes given they are fielding a full-strength side for the first time since the their limited-overs tour of England last year.

South Africa are without former captain Faf du Plessis for the tournament, electing not to select him despite another strong IPL campaign with the Super Kings, with Temba Bavuma taking the captaincy reins.

Other T20 specialists like AB de Villiers, Imran Tahir and Chris Morris are also absent, with keeper-bat Quinton de Kock shaping as a key man. The left-hander comes into the tournament averaging 57 with the bat in T20Is this year with a strike-rate of 136.

Speedsters Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, both fresh off IPL campaigns with the Delhi Capitals, will be important with the ball while left-arm wrist-spinner Shamsi is the ICC’s No.1 ranked T20I bowler in the world.

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Australia's matches

Oct 23 v South Africa in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Oct 28 v Sri Lanka in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 29 AEDT)

Oct 30 v England in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 31 AEDT)

Nov 4 v Bangladesh in Dubai (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Nov 6 v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Super 12 stage

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia